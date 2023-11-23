^

Headlines

NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2023 | 12:00am
NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks
Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, said the additional budget will be spent on information communications technology equipment, ICT software and subscription, office rental, consultancy services, infrastructure for computer data management and other relevant equipment.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Following data breaches in the past months involving several government agencies, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) will get an additional P100 million for next year to do a better job of protecting the people’s data and fighting cyberattacks, Sen. Grace Poe said.

Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, said the additional budget will be spent on information communications technology equipment, ICT software and subscription, office rental, consultancy services, infrastructure for computer data management and other relevant equipment.

The NPC is an attached agency of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Poe sponsored the DICT budget on the Senate floor.

“The NPC ensures that policies made by the government and information sought from our people are kept secured. This is the reason we increased the budget of the commission,” Poe said.

“We want to strengthen the NPC and make it the public’s first resort for data privacy issues, similar to our version of 911 for emergencies,” she added.

Malacañang initially proposed a P337.5-million budget for NPC next year.

With the increased budget, Poe said the NPC is expected to fortify its public presence and lead in promoting data privacy awareness, aside from being the go-to agency when questions about data safety arise.

She added the need to continuously spread awareness of data privacy, especially in rural areas and among lower economic classes to make them less vulnerable to data privacy abuses.

Poe said data breaches in the past months involving several agencies that resulted in a staggering amount of leaked information should not happen again.

Poe also asked the NPC to be proactive in working with private entities to ensure that all the data collected from the people are kept secure, especially with the implementation of the SIM Registration Act, a law that she authored.

“As the privacy authority, the NPC must see to it that whatever data is collected must be protected,” Poe said.

COA flags DICT

The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the DICT over P2.69 billion in fund transfers (FT) to the Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC), which remained unliquidated without any details for more than 11 years.

In a management letter to DICT uploaded on the COA website on Nov. 6, state auditors noted that there were P4,030,960,791.91 unliquidated FTs of DICT to various government-owned and controlled corporations as of 2022.

Of that number, 67 percent pertains to FTs to PITC made by two of DICT’s defunct units: the National Computer Center and the Information and Communications Technology Office.

State auditors said that while the FTs to PITC were supposedly for the procurement of “goods and services,” their existence and validity remain questionable due to the lack of details and supporting documents.

The issue requires immediate action “due to the materiality of the amount and the period of time that these were parked in the PITC which aged five to more than 11 years,” COA noted.

“The existence of these outstanding balances implies the non-delivery and the non-materialization or operationalization of the projects,” it added.

The COA said the DICT management agreed to the audit recommendation to “account for all the transfers made to the PITC, its corresponding deliveries, unliquidated amounts and the projects involved and submit such to the COA for verification and monitoring.” – Elizabeth Marcelo

vuukle comment

NPC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The National Security Council should have a basis to impose a ban on Chinese micro vlogging and e-commerce platform TikTok,...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
The government is concerned because the incident is connected to Israel's war against Hamas.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Human rights organizations called on the House of Representatives to support resolutions urging the government to cooperate...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now in the process of finalizing "necessary documents" in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Israeli government has approved a deal that will see the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas during a four-day “pause”...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

1 hour ago
Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives’ joint committees on human rights and justice started the hearing on two pending resolutions...
Headlines
fbtw
4 more lawmakers transfer to Lakas-CMD

4 more lawmakers transfer to Lakas-CMD

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Lakas-CMD continues to gain strength at the House of Representatives, with four more lawmakers joining the administration-backed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with