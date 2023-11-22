OCD, Angkas team up for emergency response during disasters

This January 2020 file photo shows #AlagangAngkas Relief Operations in Tanauan and Lipa, Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense formalized Wednesday an agreement with motorcycle taxi provider Angkas, designating them as first responders during calamities.

The partnership aims to establish an advanced delivery system for transporting essential goods and expediting emergency responses in Metro Manila and Cebu, the OCD said in a release.

Angkas will recruit 100 partner bikers who will serve in the OCD’s rescue operations.

The firm will also donate urban search and rescue equipment and gear to the agency’s tactical unit.

“[This MOA] aims to manage calamities with the least possible casualties or damage,” OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said.

“This event signifies the necessity of the private sector helping the government for a common interest of preparing and saving communities in case of emergencies,” he added.

Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca expressed gratitude to the OCD for the opportunity to serve during times of calamity and the training it will provide.

“Through the training that OCD will provide, we hope that it would strengthen the skill of our bikers to really provide assistance in times of emergencies,” Royeca said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico