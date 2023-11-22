^

Headlines

OCD, Angkas team up for emergency response during disasters

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 6:51pm
OCD, Angkas team up for emergency response during disasters
This January 2020 file photo shows #AlagangAngkas Relief Operations in Tanauan and Lipa, Batangas.
Angkas / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense formalized Wednesday an agreement with motorcycle taxi provider Angkas, designating them as first responders during calamities.

The partnership aims to establish an advanced delivery system for transporting essential goods and expediting emergency responses in Metro Manila and Cebu, the OCD said in a release.

Angkas will recruit 100 partner bikers who will serve in the OCD’s rescue operations.

The firm will also donate urban search and rescue equipment and gear to the agency’s tactical unit.

“[This MOA] aims to manage calamities with the least possible casualties or damage,” OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said.

“This event signifies the necessity of the private sector helping the government for a common interest of preparing and saving communities in case of emergencies,” he added.

Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca expressed gratitude to the OCD for the opportunity to serve during times of calamity and the training it will provide.

“Through the training that OCD will provide, we hope that it would strengthen the skill of our bikers to really provide assistance in times of emergencies,” Royeca said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

ANGKAS

DISASTER RESPONSE

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The National Security Council should have a basis to impose a ban on Chinese micro vlogging and e-commerce platform TikTok,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Navy receives 2 new fast attack craft ships

Philippine Navy receives 2 new fast attack craft ships

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Navy's two new fast attack interdiction craft vessels arrived on Saturday.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte eyes Senate or VP run if Sara impeached

Duterte eyes Senate or VP run if Sara impeached

By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte might make a political comeback should his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Senior citizen hits back at hotel over &lsquo;promo&rsquo;

Senior citizen hits back at hotel over ‘promo’

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Commercial establishments cannot deprive senior citizens and persons with disabilities their 20-percent discount just because...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rain from shear line persists in parts of Philippines

Rain from shear line persists in parts of Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Residents of Visayas, Bicol region, MIMAROPA, Quezon province, and Zamboanga Peninsula will experience scattered rain showers...
Headlines
fbtw
Additional witnesses seek to withdraw testimonies vs De Lima

Additional witnesses seek to withdraw testimonies vs De Lima

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
A group of seven witnesses have expressed their intent to retract their testimonies in the final pending drug case against...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US sea patrols underway

Philippines, US sea patrols underway

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States yesterday launched their first-ever joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea amid a...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd sets Fridays for mastering reading, critical thinking

DepEd sets Fridays for mastering reading, critical thinking

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Starting next year, Fridays in all public schools will be spent mastering reading and critical thinking as part of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with