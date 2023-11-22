^

Rain from shear line persists in parts of Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 10:04am
Rain from shear line persists in parts of Philippines
Satellite image as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2023
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday that the shear line will continue to bring significant amounts of rain in the eastern parts of southern Luzon and Visayas, and warned that heavy rainfall may trigger floods and landslides.

Residents of Visayas, Bicol region, MIMAROPA, Quezon province, and Zamboanga Peninsula will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line—a weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge.

PAGASA said that floods and rain-induced landslides are expected in areas that are susceptible to such hazards. 

According to weather forecaster Obet Badrina, rain from the shear line may decrease in the coming days due to the weakening of the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Northern Samar has been placed under a state of calamity due to heavy rainfall and widespread flooding. The declaration allows the provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

Catarman town in Northern Samar recorded 619 millimeters of rain between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, surpassing the normal climatological monthly average of 450 mm, as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Over 307,000 individuals in Calabarzon, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga were affected by the shear line and a dissipated low pressure area. Among them, 43,665 people were displaced.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring light rain to Cagayan Valley and Aurora, and isolated light rain to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. 

The rest of Mindanao will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

HEAVY RAINS

PAGASA

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
