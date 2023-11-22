^

Headlines

Additional witnesses seek to withdraw testimonies vs De Lima

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 9:31am
Additional witnesses seek to withdraw testimonies vs De Lima
Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (C), accompanied by supporters, arrives for a press conference at a hotel in Manila on Nov. 13, 2023 after leaving the police custodial center at Camp Crame. Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima was "triumphant" on November 13 after a judge granted her bail, putting her a step closer to freedom after nearly seven years behind bars.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — A group of seven witnesses have expressed their intent to retract their testimonies in the final pending drug case against former senator Leila de Lima.

The incarcerated witnesses—Germa Agojo, Tomas Doniña, Jaime Patcho, Wu Tuan Yuan (known as Peter Co), Engelberto Durano, Jerry Pepino, and Hans Anton Tan—jointly penned a letter to the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206, citing they had "faced unimaginable threats", and indicating their desire to retract their testimonies.

"At this point, we would like to state that our participation as witnesses in the drug cases against former DOJ (Department of Justice) Secretary De Lima was vitiated by undue compulsion and influence, and thus, any judicial statement made by us, is void of lack of consent," the witnesses said in a signed letter dated Nov. 17, 2023.

"We no longer desire to live our lives with the knowledge that we allowed ourselves to become pawns or instruments of injustice. We wish to live a life of dignity, integrity, and responsibility moving forward," they added.

The witnesses, however, did not mention who coerced them to testify against the former lawmaker. 

In October, two witnesses Rodolfo Magleo and Nonilo Arile also recanted their testimonies against De Lima, saying that they were bothered by "good conscience."

The seven inmate-witnesses also claimed that the stabbing incident within the New Bilibid Prison in 2016 served as evidence of the dangers they faced.

"Proof that such threat to our lives was real and imminent was the stabbing incidents that transpired at the NBP premises in September 2016 resulting in the actual death of one PDL (person deprived of liberty), and seriously injuring several others," they said.

The inmate-witnesses also requested their transfer from Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm to another facility. 

The letter retracting the statement was included in De Lima's urgent motion filed at the Muntinlupa RITC on November 21. 

The request urged the transfer of the seven individuals from Sablayan prison to a suitable facility within the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

De Lima spent nearly seven years behind bars before Judge Gener Gito of Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 granted her bail on November 13. 

Prior to that, she had been cleared of two out of three allegations related to participating in illegal drug trading schemes.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines-US air, maritime patrols in West Philippine Sea launched &mdash; Marcos

Philippines-US air, maritime patrols in West Philippine Sea launched — Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
President Marcos said that the joint patrol is a collaborative effort between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US sea patrols underway

Philippines, US sea patrols underway

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States yesterday launched their first-ever joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea amid a...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte eyes Senate or VP run if Sara impeached

Duterte eyes Senate or VP run if Sara impeached

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte might make a political comeback should his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Senior citizen hits back at hotel over &lsquo;promo&rsquo;

Senior citizen hits back at hotel over ‘promo’

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
Commercial establishments cannot deprive senior citizens and persons with disabilities their 20-percent discount just because...
Headlines
fbtw
China admits dredging activities

China admits dredging activities

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
China has admitted carrying out reclamation and dredging activities in the South China Sea – but only on its “own”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US trade, investment mission to visit Philippines

US trade, investment mission to visit Philippines

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
A high-level US trade and investment mission formed by President Joe Biden will arrive in the country in March next year to...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla to ask Timor-Leste for Teves

Remulla to ask Timor-Leste for Teves

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will sign this week a letter asking the government of Timor-Leste to turn over expelled...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to rule on Smartmatic disqualification

Comelec to rule on Smartmatic disqualification

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections may come out today with the decision on whether or not to disqualify technology provider Smartmatic...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs records 113 aftershocks after 6.8 quake in Sarangani

Phivolcs records 113 aftershocks after 6.8 quake in Sarangani

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
At least 113 aftershocks were recorded after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Nov. 17.
Headlines
fbtw
DOT chief apologizes over attached agency exec&rsquo;s behavior

DOT chief apologizes over attached agency exec’s behavior

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco yesterday apologized to senators over the inappropriate behavior of an official who texted...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with