^

Headlines

AFP denies destabilization plot vs Marcos admin

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 2:13pm
AFP denies destabilization plot vs Marcos admin
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured), at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on November 3, 2023. Japan and the Philippines said November 3 they will start negotiations for a defence pact that would allow the countries to deploy troops on each other's territory.
AFP / Aaron Favila / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clarified on Saturday that there is no confirmed destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

AFP spokesperson Medel Aguilar addressed the issue, saying that Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. was "misquoted" in reports claiming that he revealed a destabilization plot hatched by a group of retired military officers during the change of command ceremony at the Western Mindanao Command on Friday.

However, the AFP acknowledged concerns about certain individuals trying to disrupt the peace and stability of the government.

"General Romeo S Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff, AFP, was simply misquoted," Aguilar said in a statement released on Saturday.

"He (Brawner) merely mentioned the reported efforts by certain individuals to upset the peace and stability that the country is enjoying right now under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.”

During Brawner's speech, he warned active AFP personnel against joining movements led by retired officials due to alleged recruitment efforts. 

“Many were saying to change the president because of many reasons, some are saying there will be coup d’état again,” Brawner said in Filipino on Friday.

“And sadly, some of them were former officers of the AFP and I talked to some of them. I said to them, ‘Sir, you have the right to do that because we are in a democracy but please do not involve the active personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’,” he added.

The AFP confirmed discussions with the retired officials involved.

Aguilar explained that Brawner's main point was to stress the need for AFP personnel to stay professional and loyal in their duty to protect the people and the State. — with a report by Roel Pareño

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
In the nearly one-and-a-half years that the president kept the post — a move that farmers groups and minority lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
1,800 Asian, US soldiers in joint military exercise

1,800 Asian, US soldiers in joint military exercise

By Michael Punongbayan | 4 hours ago
More than 1,800 Filipino, American, Japanese and South Korean soldiers are scheduled to participate in this year’s joint...
Headlines
fbtw
US vows continued presence in West Philippine Sea

US vows continued presence in West Philippine Sea

By Nillicent Bautista | 5 hours ago
he United States Navy will maintain its presence in the Indo-Pacific Region amid China’s “destabilizing”...
Headlines
fbtw

Former military officers behind destab – AFP chief

By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Some former military officers are behind destabilization attempts against the administration of President Marcos, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. confirmed yesterday. 
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: LGU execs to face raps for BSKE interference

Comelec: LGU execs to face raps for BSKE interference

By Rhodina Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to file charges against local government officials who interfered and caused delays in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos, Kishida OK talks for security aid program

President Marcos, Kishida OK talks for security aid program

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
Japan has launched its first-ever overseas security assistance program, with the Philippines as the first recipient.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos turns over DA post to fishing tycoon

President Marcos turns over DA post to fishing tycoon

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
After more than a year of running the Department of Agriculture President Marcos has handed over the post to his long-time...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Undas break peaceful, orderly

DILG: Undas break peaceful, orderly

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Undas break was generally peaceful and orderly even with millions of Filipinos flocking to cemeteries nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw

Go lauds successful BSKE, urges winners to serve people well

15 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has conveyed his gratitude to persons and entities responsible for the smooth and successful conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).
Headlines
fbtw
China's disinfo campaign shows growing unease about Philippines' WPS actions

China's disinfo campaign shows growing unease about Philippines' WPS actions

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
An expert observed that China's recent disinformation campaign has raised a growing anxiety about the Philippines' efforts...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with