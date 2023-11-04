AFP denies destabilization plot vs Marcos admin

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured), at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on November 3, 2023. Japan and the Philippines said November 3 they will start negotiations for a defence pact that would allow the countries to deploy troops on each other's territory.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clarified on Saturday that there is no confirmed destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

AFP spokesperson Medel Aguilar addressed the issue, saying that Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. was "misquoted" in reports claiming that he revealed a destabilization plot hatched by a group of retired military officers during the change of command ceremony at the Western Mindanao Command on Friday.

However, the AFP acknowledged concerns about certain individuals trying to disrupt the peace and stability of the government.

"General Romeo S Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff, AFP, was simply misquoted," Aguilar said in a statement released on Saturday.

"He (Brawner) merely mentioned the reported efforts by certain individuals to upset the peace and stability that the country is enjoying right now under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.”

During Brawner's speech, he warned active AFP personnel against joining movements led by retired officials due to alleged recruitment efforts.

“Many were saying to change the president because of many reasons, some are saying there will be coup d’état again,” Brawner said in Filipino on Friday.

“And sadly, some of them were former officers of the AFP and I talked to some of them. I said to them, ‘Sir, you have the right to do that because we are in a democracy but please do not involve the active personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’,” he added.

The AFP confirmed discussions with the retired officials involved.

Aguilar explained that Brawner's main point was to stress the need for AFP personnel to stay professional and loyal in their duty to protect the people and the State. — with a report by Roel Pareño