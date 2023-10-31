^

Over 12k Filipino centenarians awarded benefits since 2017

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 6:03pm
This June 2020 photo shows a centenarian from Banton, Romblon who received a cash gift worth P 100,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
BAGUIO CITY — More than 12,000 centenarians have been logged and awarded benefits by the government since 2017, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez in a news release Tuesday said that from 2017 to September 2023, the DSWD has acknowledged 12,186 Filipinos who reached 100 years old and above through the Centenarian Program. This was mandated by Republic Act No. 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016.

“This achievement serves as a testament to the nation’s unwavering commitment to honoring its elderly citizens,” Lopez, also the DSWD spokesperson explained.

Filipino centenarians who live in the country or abroad are given a cash incentive of P100,000, as well as a letter of felicitation signed by the President of the Philippines, congratulating them on their longevity.

In addition to the cash gift, the DSWD provides a posthumous plaque of recognition for a deceased centenarian, which may be received by the centenarian’s nearest surviving relative.

“The Centenarian Program represents our respect for our elderly and acknowledges the invaluable contributions they have made to society over the decades,” Lopez also said.

He further pointed out that in order to receive benefits under the law, relatives of centenarians must submit primary documents, such as birth certificates and Philippine passports to their local City or Municipal Social Welfare Office and/or the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

According to the DSWD, if the two documents are not available, any of the primary identification cards issued by OSCA, Government Service Insurance System, and Social Security System; a driver’s license; a Professional Regulations Commission license; or a Commission on Elections Voter’s ID will suffice.

“In cases that the said identification documents are not available, the centenarian or their family members can submit any secondary documents such as marriage certificate, birth certificate of a child borne by the centenarian, among others,” Lopez explained.

The DSWD is currently looking into a collaboration with local government units and the National Commission on Senior Citizens to enhance planning and budgeting for a more effective implementation of the Centenarians Act.

