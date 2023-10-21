OFWs told: Avoid Israel-Palestine protests in Egypt, Lebanon

Demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza along Steinway Street on October 18, 2023 in the Astoria neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The neighborhood has a high concentration of residents from Morocco, Egypt, Palestine and others countries in the region. Protests continue around the world as Israel continues to retaliate against Hamas in Gaza following the deadly October 7 boarder raids on Israel that killed more than 1,400 and about 200 taken hostage.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine embassies in various parts of the Middle East cautioned Filipinos abroad to steer clear from public gatherings and protests in connection with the war between Israel and Palestinian militants due to "safety concerns."

The embassies in Egypt and Lebanon — countries situated very close to Palestine and Israel — issued the statements last Thursday as casualties in the "Holy Land" swell by the thousands.

"There are currently random marches/demonstrations in Egypt, including others planned for the future," said the Philippine Embassy in Egypt.

"The Philippine Embassy in Cairo advises everyone to exercise caution, keep away from mass congregations, and to stay home unless necessary."

Egypt shares a border with Palestine — a country currently illegally occupied and bombarded by Israel through air strikes — through the Rafah crossing. It is the sole border from Palestine that isn't under Israeli control.

The Philippine Embassy in Beirut issued a similar advisory on the ongoing mass protests, this alongside the persistent tension in its southern border that they say pose a "significant threat to the safety and security of civilians."

"[T]he Philippine Embassy reminds Filipino nationals to take caution and avoid public places, social gatherings and unnecessary travels around Lebanon, especially to the South," the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon continued.

Israel recently fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon after Hezbollah, a Lebanese polical party, launched rockets and artillery into the disputed Israeli-controlled Shebaa Farms "in solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Four Filipinos have so far died in the newest series of violence connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Around 1,400 casualties were reported in Israel after the cross-border attack of Hamas and other Palestinian militants, according to the latest reports by Agence France-Presse.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have earlier declared war against Hamas with regard to the said offensive, leading to over 4,137 dead in Gaza, a territory under the State of Palestine.

"Operation al-Aqsa Storm" waged by Palestinian militants is said to be a response against attacks by Jewish settlers, alongside clashes in Jenin and Al-Aqsa mosque, which lead to the deaths of over 200 Palestinians. This is besides Israel's continuing military occupation.