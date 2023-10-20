^

Headlines

Tokyo is most-searched holiday destination of Filipinos

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 7:15pm
Tokyo is most-searched holiday destination of Filipinos
People visit Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist location, in Tokyo on Sept. 13, 2022.
AFP / Yuichi Yamazaki

MANILA, Philippines — Months before we flip the calendar to 2024, Filipinos are already planning their holiday vacations, according to search engine giant Google.

This year, Filipinos are raring to fly to Tokyo, Japan as their top year-end destination, according to Google Flights, an online flight booking search service.

According to Google Philippines' latest report, Japan has secured the top spot as the most-searched destination among travelers from the Philippines who are considering it as their ultimate choice.

Within Japan, it added that Tokyo is the top choice, while Osaka landed on the fifth spot of Filipino travelers’ list.

In May, Tokyo also emerged as the most-searched destination of Filipinos for the months of June and August.

RELATED: Top local, int’l destinations for Filipinos, according to their Google searches

At that time, Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed delight after learning that Filipinos are interested in his home country.

“Happy to find out that Filipino people are interested in Japan! Can’t wait for those clicks and searches turn into more Pinoy at our airports. Fancy a trip there this summer? Tara, punta tayo!” he tweeted last May 19.

Last month, the envoy reported that the Philippines was the top ASEAN country for tourist arrivals in Japan.

Japan recorded 51,700 Filipino visitors in July 2023, a 36% year-on-year increase from 37,771 in July 2019, the full year before the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

READ: ‘Arigatou gozaimasu!’: Philippines is top ASEAN country for tourist arrivals in Japan for July 2023

Meanwhile, according to the data of Google Flights, Filipino tourists are mostly thinking of traveling within Asian countries by the year-end.

Filipinos also eye traveling to some of the top tourist destinations of the Philippines Boracay and Cebu with Caticlan and Kalibo, Aklan as well as Cebu making it to the most-searched year-end destination of Filipinos list.

Here are the top 10 holiday destinations Filipinos want to visit this year:

  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Singapore
  • Hong Kong
  • Caticlan
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Kalibo
  • Taipei, Taiwan

vuukle comment

JAPAN

TOURISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Maharlika being made near-perfect, ideal

Marcos: Maharlika being made near-perfect, ideal

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The establishment of the Maharlika Investment Fund is “proceeding apace” as the measure is just being improved...
Headlines
fbtw
Caregiver confirmed as 4th Filipino fatality in Israel

Caregiver confirmed as 4th Filipino fatality in Israel

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
Another Filipino caregiver – the fourth – has been confirmed to be among the fatalities in the attacks in Israel...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth expands benefit packages for members

PhilHealth expands benefit packages for members

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has increased coverage of several of its benefit packages for its members.
Headlines
fbtw
LandBank, DBP won't have special treatment &ndash; BSP chief

LandBank, DBP won't have special treatment – BSP chief

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“As far as regulation is concerned, we will evaluate their request as we do for any other requests by banks, and we...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHED to extend educational assistance to children of slain Filipinos in Israel

CHED to extend educational assistance to children of slain Filipinos in Israel

6 hours ago
CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera said that they are now coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers to extend financial...
Headlines
fbtw
64 more years in prison for Napoles, Sandiganbayan rules

64 more years in prison for Napoles, Sandiganbayan rules

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Sandiganbayan on Friday sentenced businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to 64 years in prison.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors

Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
After hitting pause on implementing the Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on...
Headlines
fbtw
Dust in the air worsened in 2022 &mdash; UN

Dust in the air worsened in 2022 — UN

12 hours ago
The amount of dust in the world's air worsened in 2022, the United Nations said on Thursday, as it called for more research...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with