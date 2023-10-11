^

Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 8:49am
Smoke billows and debris flies in the air as the night falls on Gaza City during Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 9, 2023.
AFP / Mahmud Hams

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1: 9:47 a.m.) — Two Filipinos were killed amid the fierce fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday. 

“The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on X. No further details were provided. 

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss also confirmed the death of two Filipinos and added that four individuals remain unaccounted for. 

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families, but also to express our gratitude to those Filipinos and generally speaking to overseas Filipino workers in Israel who are staying there with other families, elderly people,” Fluss said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Philippine Ambassador to Israel Junie Laylo said in an interview with CNN Philippines Tuesday that authorities received a report about a Filipino caregiver who might have died after Hamas launched a surprise attack. They were verifying the report at the time. 

“The Philippines is ready to work with other countries towards a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with pertinent United Nations Security Council resolutions and the general principles of international law,” Manalo said.

The country’s top diplomat also assured that the government will continue to provide assistance to distressed Filipinos in Israel and Palestine.

Around 30,000 Filipinos reside in Israel, with most living outside the conflict area in the southern region near the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, about 150 Filipinos are in Gaza.

Filipino workers in Israel and their families can contact the DMW’s hotline +63 2 1348 or the following WhatsApp and Viber numbers: +63 9083268344, +63 9271478186 or +63 9205171059 for emergencies.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv is available at +972-54-4661188 or +972-50-911-4017 for further assistance.

The death toll in Israel has surpassed 900 from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history. Gaza officials reported 900 people killed so far, and Israel's army said the bodies of roughly 1,500 militants had been found.  with report from Agence France-Presse

