^

Headlines

China defends Scarborough barrier as 'necessary, professional'

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 9:30am
China defends Scarborough barrier as 'necessary, professional'
Screenshot from a video released on Sept. 25, 2023 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) showing a coast guard personnel cutting a rope attached to a floating barrier blocking the entrance to Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The installation of a floating barrier at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) to prevent Filipinos from accessing the traditional fishing ground was “professional and restrained,” China’s foreign ministry said. 

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed Monday that Scarborough Shoal, which he referred to as Huangyan Dao, “has always been China’s territory.” 

“On September 22, a vessel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources of the Philippines, without China’s permission, intruded into the adjacent waters of Huangyan Dao and attempted to enter its lagoon,” Wang said. 

He added that the China Coast Guard “did what was necessary to block and drive away the Philippine vessel.” 

Bajo de Masinloc is just 240 kilometers west of Luzon, and nearly 900 kilometers from the nearest major Chinese landmass of Hainan. The 2016 arbitration ruling recognized the shoal as a fishing ground used by generations of Filipinos.

However, Beijing refused to recognize the arbitration ruling that its claims have no legal basis and continues to defy it. 

The Philippine Coast Guard removed the 300-meter barrier at the southeast portion of Bajo de Masinloc following the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea. 

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said that the move of Beijing violates the traditional fishing rights of Filipinos and international law. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it “will take appropriate measures to protect our country’s sovereignty and the livelihood of our fisherfolk.” 

Fishermen in the area reported that the CCG typically installs a floating barrier when they monitor a large number of fishermen in the area. 

China, which seized Scarborough Shoal in 2012, deploys coast guard and other vessels to patrol the fishing ground.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing escalated last month when China Coast Guard vessels used water cannons against a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal). 

The Philippines also accused China of destroying coral reefs within its exclusive economic zone. — with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

BAJO DE MASINLOC

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stella Quimbo bares OVP's P125M confidential funds spent in just 11 days
play

Stella Quimbo bares OVP's P125M confidential funds spent in just 11 days

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The Office of the Vice President spent its P125 million confidential funds in just 11 days — even shorter than the 19...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to NEDA, PSA: Where&rsquo;s our national ID?

Senators to NEDA, PSA: Where’s our national ID?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Where is the national ID?
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, DOJ join forces vs BSKE vote buying

Comelec, DOJ join forces vs BSKE vote buying

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Department of Justice and Commission on Elections have signed a memorandum for the Kontra Bigay program, aimed at combating...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to public: Keep masks on

Palace to public: Keep masks on

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
While the air quality in Metro Manila and nearby areas has returned to normal due to the subsiding volcanic smog or vog from...
Headlines
fbtw
Health workers call for restoration of DOH&rsquo;s P10 billion budget cut

Health workers call for restoration of DOH’s P10 billion budget cut

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
A group of health workers is calling for the restoration of the P10-billion cut in the Department of Health budget as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Women lawmakers lead free mammogram program

Women lawmakers lead free mammogram program

12 hours ago
At the forefront of breast health advocacy at the House of Representatives, the Association of Women Legislators Foundation...
Headlines
fbtw
Sari-sari store owners get cash aid starting today

Sari-sari store owners get cash aid starting today

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Starting today, the Department of Social Welfare and Development will be distributing the cash aid to sari-sari store owners...
Headlines
fbtw
EU says barriers disregard UNCLOS

EU says barriers disregard UNCLOS

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
China’s laying of a floating barrier in Panatag Shoal is “deeply concerning” and “dangerous,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice mafia behind tariff cuts on imported grains &ndash; farmers

Rice mafia behind tariff cuts on imported grains – farmers

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
A rice mafia is behind efforts to bring down the tariff on the imported grains, Rosendo So, chairman of farmers’ group...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker open to create oversight panel for confidential funds

Lawmaker open to create oversight panel for confidential funds

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A key economist-official of the House of Representatives expressed openness to creating a “special oversight committee”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with