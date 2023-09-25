Philippines to 'take appropriate actions' to remove China's barrier, protect Filipino fishers

This photo taken on September 20, 2023 shows a Chinese coast guard ship sailing past a Philippine fishing boat near the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will take appropriate measures to remove a barrier installed by the China Coast Guard at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) and protect the livelihood of Filipino fishers, government agencies said Monday.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said that the move of Beijing to put up a 300-meter floating barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of Filipinos and international law.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been informed of the developments at the Bajo de Masinloc, according to Año.

The official added that the government will “take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers.”

Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard for West Philippine Sea matters, earlier said that the PCG cannot remove the floating devices without authorization from the national government.

The Department of Foreign Affairs stressed in a separate statement that the 2016 arbitral award affirmed that Bajo de Masinloc, located off the coast of Zambales, is a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fisherfolk.

“China’s reported installation of barriers and its negative impact on the livelihood of Filipino fisherfolk or any other activity that infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award,” the DFA said.

“We will take all appropriate measures to protect our country’s sovereignty and the livelihood of our fisherfolk,” it added.

China claims the majority of the South China Sea, despite an arbitration ruling in 2016 declaring this assertion has no legal basis.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing escalated last month when China Coast Guard vessels used water cannons against a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal). The Philippines also accused China of destroying coral reefs within its exclusive economic zone.