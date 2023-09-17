^

Headlines

Private education system seen collapsing with prohibition bill

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Private education system seen collapsing with prohibition bill
Students from Rafael Palma Elementary School shed tears of joy as they graduate from elementary on July 13, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The private education system will collapse if students are allowed to take their examinations without paying their tuition fee first, according to private school groups.

In a statement signed yesterday by multiple groups representing private schools, they claimed that many private schools will close, thousands of teachers and staff will lose their jobs and thousands of students will be disenfranchised.

“Without tuition, or if its timely collection is impaired, private schools would be paralyzed or worse, cease or close operations altogether. Simply put, if the law deprives them of reasonable collection of tuition, our private educational sector will collapse, and ultimately the entire Philippine education system, owing to its vital role in the delivery of education to Filipinos,” the groups said.

In May, Speaker Martin Romualdez said that they “acknowledge... unforeseen emergencies and events that could prevent a family from paying their obligations but this should not jeopardize the learning and welfare of students. We hope to help them overcome this difficulty while also providing safeguards for the private basic schools.”

For the Davao Association of Catholic Schools (DACS), the policy is not pro-student and offers no long-term relief.

“The pro-student posture is deceptive. While allowing the student to take exams without paying contractual obligations incurred in enrollment, it does not relieve the student – or his/her parents or guardians – from fulfilling contractual obligations,” DACS said in a statement.

“Students in private schools find no long-term relief in this Senate bill. If they are poor, they will nevertheless have eventually to pay their financial obligations,” they added.

For the Association of Christian Schools, Colleges and Universities (ACSCU), the proposed policies were “passed with undue haste and without adequate consultation” and they urged to put on hold the bicameral conference committee’s meeting.

Three bills – Senate Bill 1359 and House Bills 7584 and 6438 – are currently pending at the bicameral conference committee, which will harmonize conflicting provisions between the Senate and House of Representatives versions of the measure.

Among the statement’s signatories are the ACSCU, Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations, Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities (PACU), Philippine Association of Private Schools, Colleges and Universities and Unified TVET of the Philippines Inc.

A PACU study concluded that tuition fee collections will only be able to cover operating expenses for two months on average if the policy is implemented, according to the groups’ statement.

vuukle comment

EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NFA sets new palay buying prices

NFA sets new palay buying prices

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The NFA council set the purchasing price for dry palay from P19 to 23, and for wet palay from P16 to 19.
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court asked to declare 'dangerous' Maharlika fund unconstitutional

Supreme Court asked to declare 'dangerous' Maharlika fund unconstitutional

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The petitioners also asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order or preliminary injustice or status quo...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos hit for attending F1 Grand Prix in Singapore

President Marcos hit for attending F1 Grand Prix in Singapore

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Groups criticized President Marcos for attending the F1 series in Singapore amid economic crisis in the country.
Headlines
fbtw
DBP remits P25 billion Maharlika contribution

DBP remits P25 billion Maharlika contribution

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines has remitted its P25-billion contribution to the Maharlika Investment Fund ahead of...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to pilot K-10 curriculum in 35 schools

DepEd to pilot K-10 curriculum in 35 schools

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Department of Education will commence next week the pilot implementation of the revised Grade 1 to 10 curriculum dubbed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drug testing to become pre-employment requirement in judiciary &ndash; SC

Drug testing to become pre-employment requirement in judiciary – SC

By Nillicent Bautista | 55 minutes ago
Drug testing will now be a pre-employment requirement in the judiciary, the Supreme Court announced on Monday.
Headlines
fbtw
Kaspersky launches cyber hygiene course in Manila

Kaspersky launches cyber hygiene course in Manila

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 55 minutes ago
Cybersecurity hygiene should be taught to both teachers and students to boost cyber resilience in the Philippines, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Scammers&rsquo; tactics evolving &ndash; ACG

Scammers’ tactics evolving – ACG

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 55 minutes ago
Scammers are finding new ways to trick people after the full implementation of the SIM Registration Act, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady defends Marcos presence at F1 race

First Lady defends Marcos presence at F1 race

By Helen Flores | 55 minutes ago
First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos defended yesterday President Marcos’ presence at the Formula One race in Singapore amid...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR transitioning to purely regulatory agency &ndash; official

PAGCOR transitioning to purely regulatory agency – official

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 55 minutes ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is transitioning toward becoming a purely regulatory body – a step away from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with