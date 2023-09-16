^

Headlines

LRT-2, MRT-3 and PNR to give 'free rides' from September 16 to 20

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 10:19am
LRT-2, MRT-3 and PNR to give 'free rides' from September 16 to 20
Passengers board and alight trains from various Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) stations in Manila on July 31, 2023.
Photos by Miguel de Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Various railway lines in Metro Manila and the Bicol Region are set to offer free rides starting this Saturday to next Wednesday in line with the celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival and 123rd Philippine Civil Service anniversary.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced the said "libreng sakay" this Friday, which is said to cover the LRT-2 and MRT-3 in the National Capital Region.

"In solidarity with the celebration of the Philippine Civil Service Anniversary, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) will offer free rides [to government workers] within the LRT-2 from September 18 to 20," said the LRTA-LRT2 in Filipino.

"Just show your government issued ID to avail of the libreng sakay."

 

 

The said free rides would be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the morning. It will resume in the afternoon to early evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free rides would likewise be given at the MRT-3 during the same peak hours.

"We at MRT-3 wholeheartedly joins the celebration of the Philippine Civil Service's anniversary," said Transport Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 office-in-charge Jorjette Aquino.

"The free rides we're about to offer serves as our simple thank you to all the sacrifices given by each and every government employee just to be able to perform their duties well."

 

 

The LRT-1 and Philippine National Railway lines in NCR, however, have yet to issue any declaration on the matter.

Bicolano seniors, PWDs to also benefit

Metro Manila commuters are not the only ones to benefit from the said free rides but also those from Region V.

The PNR, in a statement released last Thursday, said that it will be giving away free rides to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and passengers who are 60 years old and above.

"The [DOTr] and [PNR] will offer FREE RIDES to our fellow senior citizens and persons with disabiliities (PWDs) in celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival!" PNR said yesterday.

"The said free rides will kick-off from September 16 to 17, 2023 within the Naga - Ligao and Naga - Sipocot - Naga lines."

 

 

The Peñafrancia Festival, described by some as the biggest religious event in the Bicol Region, is a celebration of two feasts, namely the Divino Rostro (Divine Face of Jesus) and the Our Lady of Peñafrancia.

vuukle comment

CIVIL SERVICE

GOVERNMENT WORKERS

LRT-2

MRT-3

PENAFRANCIA FESTIVAL

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL RAILWAYS

SENIOR CITIZENS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Anti-martial law group questions 'secrecy' in alleged Romualdez donation to Harvard

Anti-martial law group questions 'secrecy' in alleged Romualdez donation to Harvard

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
Martial law victims and rights advocates have criticized House Speaker Martin Romualdez for remaining silent on reports of...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

Gasoline price up by P0.20, diesel by P0.40

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
Oil firms are raising pump prices anew today, extending the streak of increases in diesel and kerosene prices to a 10th consecutive...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos extends moratorium on farmers' debt payments for two years

Marcos extends moratorium on farmers' debt payments for two years

3 days ago
The extension of the agrarian debt moratorium is set to benefit beneficiaries who were not covered by the previous EO...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs seizes P42 million smuggled rice in Zamboanga City

Customs seizes P42 million smuggled rice in Zamboanga City

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has forfeited over 40,000 sacks of allegedly smuggled rice valued at P42 million in Zamboanga City...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Philippines as top rice importer no cause for panic&rsquo;

‘Philippines as top rice importer no cause for panic’

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
There is no reason to panic after the United States Department of Agriculture tagged the Philippines as the world’s...
Headlines
fbtw
626 BSKE bets told to explain premature campaigning

626 BSKE bets told to explain premature campaigning

By Rhodina Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered 626 candidates in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to explain...
Headlines
fbtw
Price increase sought for 43 food products

Price increase sought for 43 food products

By Catherine Talavera | 4 hours ago
Fourteen manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities have filed requests for price increases, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Teen killer of OFW Jullebee gets 15 years

Teen killer of OFW Jullebee gets 15 years

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara’s 17-year-old killer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Kuwait...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara: Good governance key to ending communist insurgency

Vice President Sara: Good governance key to ending communist insurgency

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Good governance will be the key in putting an end to the decades-long communist insurgency in the country, according to Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with