^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 2:07pm
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
A general view shows Mayon volcano as it releases white smoke into the air as seen from Legazpi on June 12, 2023.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

MAYON VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

Atom Araullo files P2-million damage suit vs red-taggers Badoy, Celiz

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Atom Araullo filed a civil complaint Monday at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to seek redress for damages and injury...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

Ex-DOF usec says Palace wanted her out in July

15 hours ago
As early as July this year, Cielo Magno says Malacañang already wanted her out as undersecretary of the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on &lsquo;Diktaduryang Marcos&rsquo;

DepEd told: Stick to historical facts on ‘Diktaduryang Marcos’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers yesterday condemned the Department of Education directive to change “Diktadurang...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo slams jockeying for DMW top post

Tulfo slams jockeying for DMW top post

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Despite the designation of Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac to temporarily head the DMW after secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

Straight 30-day break, less work for teachers

By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 days ago
Teachers will enjoy a 30-day break after the school year and a reduction of their administrative tasks from 56 to 11, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ombudsman bares hacking of case records

Ombudsman bares hacking of case records

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The internal computer system of the Office of the Ombudsman has been hacked and at least three persons managed to gain access...
Headlines
fbtw
83 percent of CEOs say firms have recovered from pandemic

83 percent of CEOs say firms have recovered from pandemic

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
A majority of chief executive officers expect their companies’ revenues to be higher than pre-pandemic levels, a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Increase in rice production should benefit farmers

Marcos: Increase in rice production should benefit farmers

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Farmers should benefit from an increase in rice production, President Marcos said yesterday, as he cited the need to bring...
Headlines
fbtw
Get rid of Philippines, Chinese university partnerships, CHED urged

Get rid of Philippines, Chinese university partnerships, CHED urged

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Filipinos shouldn’t be sleeping with the enemy.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with