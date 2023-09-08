Australia to introduce new visa schemes, double scholarships for Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — The Australian government has committed to introducing new work and holiday visa arrangements and providing more international education opportunities for Filipinos to strengthen ties with the Philippines, according to a joint statement by the two nations.

In a joint statement on the bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the latter said that the two countries have agreed on the following arrangements to strengthen people-to-people ties:

Introduction of new reciprocal work and holiday visa arrangements

Doubled number of slots for Filipinos in the Australia Award scholarships

Re-establishment of the Philippine Institute at the Australian National University

$4.4 million Australian grant for a collaborative research on National Soil Health Strategy in the Philippines

New five-year program focused on reducing violent conflict, reintegrating former combatants and improving community development livelihoods

Albanese’s two-day visit to the Philippines is the first visit by an Australian prime minister to the country in 20 years.

The Philippines and Australia also elevated their alliance to a strategic partnership during Albanese’s state visit. This means the two countries will seek to expand cooperation in several areas from defense and security to climate change and education.

A strategic partnership is the highest level of bilateral ties that Australia has had with the Philippines.

Marcos and Albanese discussed “a wide range of topics from defence and security cooperation, to economic and trade relations, from maritime affairs, and sustainable developmental goals,” the joint statement read.

— Cristina Chi with reports by Agence France-Presse / Pam Castro