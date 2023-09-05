^

Headlines

President's budget passes unchecked; House panel ends deliberations in 30 minutes

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 3:23pm
President's budget passes unchecked; House panelÂ ends deliberations in 30 minutes
The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations chaired by Rep. Elizaldy Co (Party-list, AKO BICOL) on Tuesday finished the budget briefing on the P10.645-billion proposed budget of the Office of the President (OP) for 2024.
House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — The House appropriations panel just spent around 30 minutes on the proposed 2024 budget of the Office of the President before terminating the budget deliberations out of “parliamentary courtesy.”

Similar to the budget deliberations of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), lawmakers at the lower chamber on Tuesday ended the deliberations early just after the representative of the OP — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin — delivered their opening statement.

This time, however, Makabayan bloc lawmakers were allowed to make manifestations but not to ask pointed questions on the line items in the OP’s proposed 2024 budget as practiced in the budget briefings of other agencies.

The OP stands to get P10.7 billion for 2024. Of this allocation, at least P1.41 billion will be spent on local or foreign trips -- a 58% increase from 2023.

In his manifestation, Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) said that Filipinos have a right to scrutinize how public funds are spent and stressed that the insertion of confidential funds should be discussed in budget deliberations.

For 2024, OP is proposing P2.25 billion in confidential funds while P2.31 billion will be allotted for intelligence funds. In total, these make up about 43% of the proposed budget of Marcos’ office, Manuel pointed out.  

“Also, the OP has to explain why it approved the P1.25 million in confidential funds for the OVP even though this was not in the General Appropriations Act in 2022,” Manuel said.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) also pointed out that every year, the allotment of confidential and intelligence funds in agencies has been increasing and the budget deliberations are the prime opportunity to question its necessity.

“The number of those who used to refuse the ‘black budget’ is increasing, while the top-secret funds of those who used to receive them are growing. And the highest official also has the largest hidden funds with no audit, no public accounting, not even a single second of explanation on how it was spent and will be spent,” Castro said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“This trend should not continue,” Castro added.

Parliamentary courtesy questioned 

The Makabayan bloc also called to end the “abused” tradition of extending “parliamentary courtesy” during budget deliberations in Congress.

Lawmakers invoke the "parliamentary courtesy" tradition in Congress when they want to recognize an agency, like the OVP and OP, as a co-equal branch in government.

The long-standing tradition of allowing the budget of the two highest offices in the land to pass virtually unchecked and unscrutinized in Congress “entrenches the culture of corruption in government,” Makabayan bloc lawmakers said in a statement.

"The abused 'parliamentary courtesy' tradition has allowed unscrupulous individuals to manipulate the budgeting process and divert funds away from essential services and development projects,” the lawmakers said.

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
From feeding programs to tree planting, Sara says confidential funds used across the board

From feeding programs to tree planting, Sara says confidential funds used across the board

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Duterte also said that the surveillance activities funded by the OVP's confidential expenses had led to the arrest of a scammer...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

9 hours ago
Some local government units have announced a class suspension on September 5 due to the impact of the southwest...
Headlines
fbtw
Hanna out, but monsoon rain persists

Hanna out, but monsoon rain persists

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Typhoon Hanna has exited the Philippine area of responsibility but will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to raise South China Sea issue with ASEAN

Marcos to raise South China Sea issue with ASEAN

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The South China Sea issue will remain high on the agenda for President Marcos, who is joining the 43rd Association of Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Government stands firm: Rice price caps start today

Government stands firm: Rice price caps start today

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Market manipulation prompted the government to intervene and impose a price ceiling on rice to control the spike in prices,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Envoy: Philippines vulnerable to cyber warfare

Envoy: Philippines vulnerable to cyber warfare

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Almost all Philippine institutions have been “severely compromised” and are vulnerable to cyber warfare, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US hold &lsquo;bilateral sail&rsquo; in Palawan waters

Philippines, US hold ‘bilateral sail’ in Palawan waters

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States, utilizing one of each other’s most advanced warships, yesterday cruised the waters...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel OKs proposed 2024 budgets for OVP, DepEd

Senate panel OKs proposed 2024 budgets for OVP, DepEd

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
After hours of deliberation, a Senate panel approved yesterday the P758.69-million budget of the Department of Education –...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion urges inclusive digital adoption in ASEAN

Concepcion urges inclusive digital adoption in ASEAN

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
ASEAN Business Advisory Council chairman Joey Concepcion stressed the importance of inclusive digital adoption in Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmgate price of palay down by P3/kilo

Farmgate price of palay down by P3/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The farmgate price of palay went down by P3 per kilo a day after President Marcos issued Executive Order 39 imposing a price...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with