Quezon City cops face raps for failure to protect biker in gun-toting incident

Retired policeman Willie Gonzales is seen in images taken from video drawing a gun on a cyclist and striking him on the head during a traffic altercation near the Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City on Aug. 8. Lower right photo shows Gonzales and Quezon City Police District chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III (left) holding a press conference at Camp Karingal yesterday, with the pistol Gonzales used in the incident in the foreground.

MANILA, Philippines — A lawyer has filed a case against three personnel of the Quezon City Police District over their handling of an incident involving a cyclist and a gun-toting former policeman.

Lawyer Raymond Fortun accused the three cops from the Kamuning traffic division of oppression, irregularities in the performance of duties and incompetence in a case filed with the Quezon City People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB).

“Despite the clear and imbalanced status of the parties, the same police officers failed to protect the rights of the cyclist when they failed to provide a legal counsel for him so that the latter would be duly appraised of his rights,” Fortun said.

He added that the cops also failed to secure CCTV footage and file appropriate charges.

Dismissed cop Wilfredo Gonzales was caught on video assaulting a cyclist and threatening the biker by drawing his firearm along Quezon Avenue last August 8. Gonzales is currently facing a complaint of alarm and scandal.

The PLEB has the power to hear and decide citizens’ complaints against law enforcers who abuse their authority. The board can summarily dismiss, demote, suspend, and reprimand erring cops.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the gun-toting incident “highlights the need to institutionalize the presence of PLEB in other cities and municipalities to hear and decide the complaints filed against erring policemen.”

Last week, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre resigned from his post as the director of QCPD amid criticisms of giving special treatment to the former cop. He was replaced by Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

