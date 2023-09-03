^

Headlines

'Hanna' strengthens, continues to enhance 'habagat'

Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 9:42am
'Hanna' strengthens, continues to enhance 'habagat'
Satellite image shows Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) on September 3, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haiku) has slightly intensified and will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, PAGASA said Sunday morning. 

Hanna was last seen 215 kilometers to the north northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph. It was heading west at 20 kph. 

The state weather bureau raised Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Batanes
  • northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Calayan Island)

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas. 

What to expect

Between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain is forecast to fall along Batanes today, according to PAGASA. 

Hanna continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which dumps occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days.

The weather agency warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards and that received significant amounts of rainfall recently.

The enhanced southwest monsoon also bring gusty conditions over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

Hanna is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Sunday or early Monday as a severe tropical storm. 

Forecast position

  • Sept. 3, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 215 km north of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 340 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 435 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 5, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 520 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 5, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 605 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 6, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 655 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)
  • Sept. 7, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 710 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Luzon dams release water

Luzon dams release water

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 39 minutes ago
Three dams opened their gates yesterday following days of heavy monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Hanna and two other tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines welcomes first Chinese e-visa holder

Philippines welcomes first Chinese e-visa holder

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
A Chinese mother who was given the first electronic visa or e-visa from the Philippine government arrived in the country,...
Headlines
fbtw
Hanna to exit Philippines; monsoon rain to continue

Hanna to exit Philippines; monsoon rain to continue

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the next few days due to the southwest monsoon, even as Typhoon Hanna (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Recto laments &lsquo;measly&rsquo; budget for military upgrade in Pag-asa

Recto laments ‘measly’ budget for military upgrade in Pag-asa

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Is P80 million all the Philippines can afford to improve its military facilities in Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan?
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Education over the accumulation of unliquidated cash advances by its...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Hanna

LIVE updates: Typhoon Hanna

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Hannah" (international name: Haikui), the eighth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Kalayaan optimistic of tourism boost after &lsquo;expedition tours&rsquo; launch

Kalayaan optimistic of tourism boost after ‘expedition tours’ launch

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Fancy exploring Philippine territory in the disputed West Philippine Sea as a tourist?
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino hopes Congress will pass mandatory ROTC

Tolentino hopes Congress will pass mandatory ROTC

By Roel Pareño | 10 hours ago
After the successful staging of the Philippine ROTC Games 2023 in Mindanao, Sen. Francis Tolentino expressed yesterday his...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos assures tourism industry of support amid &lsquo;revenge travel&rsquo;

Marcos assures tourism industry of support amid ‘revenge travel’

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has called on the Philippines’ tourism sector to capitalize on its strengths as the world witnesses...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with