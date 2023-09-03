'Hanna' strengthens, continues to enhance 'habagat'

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haiku) has slightly intensified and will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, PAGASA said Sunday morning.

Hanna was last seen 215 kilometers to the north northeast of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph. It was heading west at 20 kph.

The state weather bureau raised Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Batanes

northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Calayan Island)

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

What to expect

Between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain is forecast to fall along Batanes today, according to PAGASA.

Hanna continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which dumps occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days.

The weather agency warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards and that received significant amounts of rainfall recently.

The enhanced southwest monsoon also bring gusty conditions over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

Hanna is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Sunday or early Monday as a severe tropical storm.

Forecast position

Sept. 3, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 215 km north of Itbayat, Batanes

Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 340 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 435 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 5, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 520 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sept. 5, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 605 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

Sept. 6, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 655 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

Sept. 7, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 710 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Guangdong, China (outside PAR)

