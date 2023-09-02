PAGASA raises Signal No. 1 over Batanes due to Typhoon Hanna

The tropical cyclone's eye has been monitored at around 520 kilometers east northeast of Itbayatt, Batanes at around 4 a.m., according to the latest forecast of PAGASA this Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hanna continues to move generally westward towards the sea east of Taiwan while the tropical cyclone threatens Batanes with strong winds and "minimal to minor" threat to life and property, the state weather bureau reported on Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds : 120 kilometers per hour near the center

: 120 kilometers per hour near the center Gustiness : up to 150 kph

: up to 150 kph Movement : westward

: westward Speed: 10 kph

"A southward shift in the track forecast has been observed. Hanna is now forecast to move west northwestward or westward while intensifying until it makes landfall along the east coast of southern Taiwan between late Sunday or early Monday," said the state weather bureau.

"Considerable weakening is expected as a result of Hanna crossing the rugged landmass of Taiwan. On the forecast track, Hanna will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility and emerge over the Taiwan Strait around Monday afternoon or evening as a severe tropical storm or a minimal typhoon."

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over Batanes.

The TCWS in effect threatens the area with strong winds ranging from 39-61 kph in the next 36 hours, posing minimal to minor threat to life and property.

"Hanna" is seen to dump around 50-100 millimeters of rain in Batanes on Sunday.

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas," PAGASA said.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days."

Southwest monsoon intensified by 3 cyclones

The southwest moonsoon currently enhanced by Hanna and two other tropical cyclones outside the Philippine area of responsibility ("Saola" and "Kirogi") will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions over the following areas on Saturday not under Signal no. 1, especially those in mountainous and coastal areas: