Three cyclones, including 'Hanna', intensify southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines — Three tropical cyclones are enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will continue to dump rain over the western part of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Thursday morning.

Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haikui), Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring) and Tropical Storm Kirogi are currently strengthening the southwest monsoon (habagat). Saola and Kirogi are outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring occasional to monsoon rain over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

The agency warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are highly vulnerable to these hazards, and in places that have experienced significant rainfall in recent days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

Hanna was last spotted 1,225 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, with peak winds of 95 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph.

“Based on our latest track, there’s a low chance that we will raise tropical cyclone wind signals,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

Hanna is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and may exit PAR Friday. It may be upgraded into a typhoon within 36 hours while still inside the country’s area for monitoring.

Goring, the country’s seventh cyclone of the year, left PAR Wednesday after battering northern Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that one person was missing, and close to 50,000 people were forced to flee their homes due to Goring.

Forecast position of Hanna