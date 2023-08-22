^

Headlines

Probe launched into killing of Muslim radio anchor, peace advocate

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 3:00pm
Probe launched into killing of Muslim radio anchor, peace advocate
Cotabato City in the southern Philippines is seen in this satellite image rendering.
Google Earth

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Task Force on Media Security said on Tuesday that it is coordinating with law enforcement officials to investigate the killing of 32-year-old radio anchor Mohammad Hessam Midtimbang.

In a statement, the media task force condemned the killing of Midtimbang and considers the incident related to his work as a radio anchor for the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta radio program being aired over Gabay Radio 97.7 FM.

On Monday night, Midtimbang was about to drive his car that was parked along Governor Gutierrez Avenue when a man shot him six times with a .45 caliber pistol, according to Cotabato City police.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence as it has no place in our society,” Executive Director Paul Gutierrez said.

The media task force is coordinating with the Philippine National Police to investigate the incident and with the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army for support in gathering information.

Besides his work in radio broadcasting, Midtimbang is also part of the Bangsamoro Darul Iftah, also known as the House of Opinions, which promotes cultural and religious solidarity among Muslim, Christians and indigenous non-Moro communities in southern cities and provinces.

Midtimbang’s death follows the killing of another radio broadcaster, Cris Bundoquin, who was gunned down in May. 

These two deaths come less than a year after the killing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Oriental Mindoro and the killing of popular radio personality Percy Lapid.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has documented at least 60 reported violations against journalists from June 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023

vuukle comment

MEDIA KILLINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ACT: Did Duterte promise to remove ship from Ayungin?

ACT: Did Duterte promise to remove ship from Ayungin?

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
With two past presidents having already issued categorical denials, former president Rodrigo Duterte is “the only one...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday denied reports that it has declined to join a trilateral naval drill in the...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for &lsquo;series of offenses&rsquo;

CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for ‘series of offenses’

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has issued a show-cause order against Philippine Christian University after it found the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: It&rsquo;s final, leave classroom walls bare

Sara: It’s final, leave classroom walls bare

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is standing by her order to keep classroom walls free from any decoration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Aquinos: Thank you for being one with us

Aquinos: Thank you for being one with us

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The late senator Benigno Aquino Jr.’s eldest child is thankful to Filipinos who joined in remembering her father.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another price hike: Gasoline by P1.10, diesel by P0.20

Another price hike: Gasoline by P1.10, diesel by P0.20

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The cost of petroleum products continues to go up, with oil firms implementing another round of pump price increases tod...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Let&rsquo;s transcend political barriers

Marcos: Let’s transcend political barriers

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos joined Filipinos in commemorating the 40th death anniversary of former senator Benigno Aquino Jr. yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
COA calls out OWWA on free flights for OFWs

COA calls out OWWA on free flights for OFWs

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration for allowing 3,707 overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Taxis appeal for P60 flagdown rate

Taxis appeal for P60 flagdown rate

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
A taxi operators’ group has reiterated its call for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to act...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with