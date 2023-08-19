^

Former NTF-ELCAC spox Badoy's Facebook page inaccessible again

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 3:11pm
Litrato ni Lorraine Badoy, dating tagapagsalita ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict
Mula sa Facebook page ni Lorraine Badoy

MANILA, Philippines — The Facebook page of former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Badoy was possibly deleted, just a month after being sued for red-tagging activists.

"This content isn't available at the moment," said Facebook in a message when you go to her page

"When this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people or changed who can see it, or it's been deleted."

This happened after the Facebook and Instagram pages of FBI-wanted preacher Apollo Quiboloy were deleted from the platforms

Quiboloy runs the media network SMNI where Badoy hosts “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan,” a show where she and co-host Jeffrey Celiz draws connection between legal activists, personalities, and journalists with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army.

Red-tagging has long been criticized by human rights organizations and observers especially since accusations, even without sufficient evidence, puts people's lives in danger

Reasons still unclear

It is still unclear as to why Badoy's account is unavailable to the public as of press time. Philstar.com has already contacted Facebook about the matter but has yet to respond.

Facebook, however, has a policy against "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals," wherein they bar the presence of certain individuals on their platform.

The social networking site also removes misinformation "where it is likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent physical harm."

Badoy's Facebook account has been subject to restriction multiple times. She insisted that the social media platform restricts her from posting "factual" information against the CPP-NPA.

She said this amid reports that Badoy spreads disinformation, especially against former Vice President Leni Robredo and other progressive groups in the form of red-tagging.

The Supreme Court last September 2022 warned Badoy of contempt of court after a percieved death threat or incitement of violence against a Manila judge on Facebook after junking a 2018 petition by the Department of Justice to proscribe the CPP-NPA as terrorists.

