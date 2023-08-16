^

LIVE: House hearing into 2024 national budget for DENR

August 16, 2023 | 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The House Committee on Appropriations is now its fourth day of hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion national budget for next year on Wednesday.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Elizalde Co (AKO BICOL Party-list), is deliberating on the spending plan for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

DENR is represented by Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga at the Nograles Hall.

The environment agency is seeking a 24.6 billion budget for its 243 offices composed of four staff bureaus, 16 regional offices, 76 Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Offices and Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices.

Watch the House hearing into the 2024 National Budget for DENR from 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023.

DENR

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
