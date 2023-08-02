^

Headlines

Metrobank Foundation gives P1 million to Egay fund drive

The Philippine Star
August 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Metrobank Foundation gives P1 million to Egay fund drive
Operation Damayan is set to carry out immediate relief efforts in areas that have been hit hard by Typhoons Egay and Falcon.
MANILA, Philippines — Heeding The Philippine STAR’s call for donations to families that have been affected by widespread flooding in Luzon, Metrobank Foundation yesterday pledged to donate P1 million to Operation Damayan, The STAR’s humanitarian arm.

Operation Damayan is set to carry out immediate relief efforts in areas that have been hit hard by Typhoons Egay and Falcon.

Metrobank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Metrobank Group, regularly supports Operation Damayan’s relief efforts and social advocacies.

Donations to the Egay relief fund may be sent via the following:

• Gcash (look for Payment Solution tab and search for Philstar Daily Inc.)

• Bank deposit to Philstar Daily Inc./ Operation Damayan Metrobank Savings Account No. 151-7-15152422-9 (email deposit slip to [email protected])

Interested parties may contact 0917-4695009 (Emie Cruz) or 8527-7777 local 2111.

