^

Headlines

MTRCB summons ‘Showtime’ producers over ‘indecent act’

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
August 1, 2023 | 12:00am
MTRCB summons âShowtimeâ producers over âindecent actâ
Screengrab from the July 25 episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ shows hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez sharing cake icing during a segment dedicated to children.

MANILA, Philippines — Noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda allegedly committed an “indecent act” during one of the show’s segments last week, according to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

The MTRCB has summoned “It’s Showtime” producers following “complaints concerning scenes that portrayed alleged indecent acts” during the show’s Isip Bata segment, which aired on July 25.

A video clip uploaded on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel showed Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez licking frosting from a cake off their own fingers.

The scene violates Section 3 (c) Presidential Decree No. 1986, which prohibits immoral or indecent acts in television programs, according to the MTRCB. There was no immediate comment from the show’s hosts and producers.

vuukle comment

MTRCB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

14 hours ago
As Typhoon Falcon intensifies amid recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay, some local government units have announced...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon
play

LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Falcon," the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' rains raise Angat Dam, other Luzon dams' water levels

'Falcon' rains raise Angat Dam, other Luzon dams' water levels

9 hours ago
The water levels in Angat Dam in Bulacan and other dams in Luzon continue to rise from their minimum operating level following...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hike set August 2, ticket prices announced

LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hike set August 2, ticket prices announced

10 hours ago
The DOTr approved petitions to increase ticket prices at the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1 and LRT-2), which will...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' intensifies into severe tropical storm, enhances 'habagat'

'Falcon' intensifies into severe tropical storm, enhances 'habagat'

1 day ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as provinces battered by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) were...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senators drafting new resolution on Chinese intrusions in West Philippines Sea

Senators drafting new resolution on Chinese intrusions in West Philippines Sea

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 50 minutes ago
Senators are drafting a resolution condemning China’s provocative actions in the West Philippines Sea and providing...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH warns vs dengue, leptospirosis

DOH warns vs dengue, leptospirosis

By Rhodina Villanueva | 50 minutes ago
More than 80,000 cases of dengue have been recorded in the country, according to the Department of Health, which also reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Egay deaths hit 25; monsoon rains, flooding to continue

Egay deaths hit 25; monsoon rains, flooding to continue

By Bella Cariaso | 50 minutes ago
The total number of deaths due to heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides and other incidents arising from the effects of Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo wants Marina, PCG probed on boat accident

Tulfo wants Marina, PCG probed on boat accident

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 50 minutes ago
As the Senate prepares to investigate the capsizing of a passenger boat in Laguna Lake that killed 27 people, Sen. Raffy Tulfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyes government-to-government importation of rice &ndash; DA

Marcos eyes government-to-government importation of rice – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 50 minutes ago
In an effort to boost the stocks of the National Food Authority (NFA), President Marcos will preside over an inter-agency...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with