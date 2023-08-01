MTRCB summons ‘Showtime’ producers over ‘indecent act’

Screengrab from the July 25 episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ shows hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez sharing cake icing during a segment dedicated to children.

MANILA, Philippines — Noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda allegedly committed an “indecent act” during one of the show’s segments last week, according to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

The MTRCB has summoned “It’s Showtime” producers following “complaints concerning scenes that portrayed alleged indecent acts” during the show’s Isip Bata segment, which aired on July 25.

A video clip uploaded on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel showed Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez licking frosting from a cake off their own fingers.

The scene violates Section 3 (c) Presidential Decree No. 1986, which prohibits immoral or indecent acts in television programs, according to the MTRCB. There was no immediate comment from the show’s hosts and producers.