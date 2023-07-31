^

EU commits to enhancing maritime security cooperation with Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 3:48pm
EU commits to enhancing maritime security cooperation with Philippines
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) speaks beside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during their joint press statement at Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila on July 31, 2023.
AFP / Aaron Favila

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union will help the Philippines beef up its maritime security by conducting threat assessments and enhancing the capabilities of the Coast Guard, a top official said Monday. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed in a speech the European Union’s recognition that the landmark ruling invalidating Beijing’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea is legally binding. 

“We are ready to strengthen the cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security in the region by sharing information, conducting threat assessment and building the capacity of your national Coast Watch center and your Coast Guard,” Von der Leyen said in a joint briefing with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. 

She also reiterated the regional bloc’s stance that the 2016 award of the Permanent Court of Arbitration provides the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between parties to the proceedings. China, whose aggressive actions in the resource-rich waterway have been criticized by the Philippines and other nations, does not recognize the decision.

Von der Leyen stressed that the escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific pose a global threat affecting all nations. 

“An Indo-Pacific free of the threats of coercion is key to all our stability, to our peace, and to the prosperity of our people,” she said. 

The European Commission president also said that the EU will support the Philippines’ fight against climate change through investments in the transition to a circular economy and the generation of green energy. 

Von der Leyen’s visit to Manila marks a positive shift in the relations between EU and the Philippines after a tumultuous period under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who lashed at the bloc’s criticisms of his bloody “war on drugs.”
 

