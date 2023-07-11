7 years on, EU stresses significance of upholding arbitral ruling

More than 50 Chinese vessels swarm the vicinity of Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, July 7.

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union delegation in the Philippines reiterated the importance of fully complying with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea ahead of the seventh anniversary of a landmark ruling that invalidated Beijing’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea.

In a statement Tuesday, the local EU delegation and the embassies of EU member states called the award of Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 a “significant milestone” that is legally binding and a “useful basis” for peacefully resolving disputes between parties to the proceedings.

“The EU reiterates the fundamental importance of upholding the freedoms, rights and duties established in UNCLOS, in particular the freedoms of navigation and overflight,” they said.

The arbitration ruling concluded that Beijing’s claim to almost the entire South China Sea— including parts that Manila claims and calls the West Philippine Sea—was groundless. China does not recognize the decision.

The EU also said it is “committed to secure, free and open maritime supply routes in the Indo-Pacific, in full compliance with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS, in the interest of all.”

The regional bloc added it supports the swift conclusion of talks aiming at an effective Code of Conduct between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China that is fully compatible with UNCLOS and respects the rights of third parties.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has insisted he will not let China trample on the maritime rights of the Philippines in the area. His predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, led a foreign policy pivot to Beijing in exchange for investment pledges. — Gaea Katreena Cabico