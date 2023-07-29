Marcos declares August 8 to 14 as Philippine Space Week

This photo posted on the Philippine Space Agency Facebook page shows Diwata-1, the first Philippine microsatellite, being released into orbit from the International Space Station.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set August 8 to 14 as the annual Philippine Space Week to boost space awareness and drive the country's presence in the field of space science and technology.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 302, which was issued on July 25 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, as reported in a press release by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Saturday.

“There is a need to promote space awareness, celebrate the significant contributions of Filipinos worldwide in the field of space science, and espouse the value, benefits and impacts of space science and technology applications on the lives of Filipinos,” the proclamation reads.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is assigned with the responsibility of leading the event and coordinating various programs, projects and activities.

The president also called on all government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, local government units, non-government organizations, and private sectors to participate in the activities.

The Philippine Space Week coincides with the enactment of the Philippine Space Act on August 8, 2019. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina