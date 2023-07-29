^

Headlines

Marcos declares August 8 to 14 as Philippine Space Week

Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 3:00pm
Marcos declares August 8 to 14 as Philippine Space Week
This photo posted on the Philippine Space Agency Facebook page shows Diwata-1, the first Philippine microsatellite, being released into orbit from the International Space Station.
Photo courtesy of JAXA / NASA through STAMINA4Space

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set August 8 to 14 as the annual Philippine Space Week to boost space awareness and drive the country's presence in the field of space science and technology.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 302, which was issued on July 25 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, as reported in a press release by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Saturday.

“There is a need to promote space awareness, celebrate the significant contributions of Filipinos worldwide in the field of space science, and espouse the value, benefits and impacts of space science and technology applications on the lives of Filipinos,” the proclamation reads.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is assigned with the responsibility of leading the event and coordinating various programs, projects and activities. 

The president also called on all government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, local government units, non-government organizations, and private sectors to participate in the activities.

The Philippine Space Week coincides with the enactment of the Philippine Space Act on August 8, 2019. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina 

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

SPACE SCIENCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Falcon

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Falcon

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Falcon," the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams &mdash; senator

SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams — senator

1 day ago
Putting registered SIM cards on sale is “most likely” linked to scams and other crimes, a senator said on Th...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday urged law enforcers to pursue and file charges against mobile phone scammers after the SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
Muntinlupa court junks DOJ's appeal to reopen De Lima's 2nd drug case

Muntinlupa court junks DOJ's appeal to reopen De Lima's 2nd drug case

21 hours ago
A Muntinlupa court has junked the prosecution's bid to reverse the acquittal of former Sen. Leila De Lima from one of her...
Headlines
fbtw
More rains seen as Falcon approaches

More rains seen as Falcon approaches

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Falcon is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility between tonight and tomorrow morning and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
84 percent of Pinoys back more teeth vs graft

84 percent of Pinoys back more teeth vs graft

By Janvic Mateo | 6 hours ago
Most Filipinos believe that the power of national agencies, laws and other mechanisms to fight corruption should be stre...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to witnesses in drug killings: Talk to us

DOJ to witnesses in drug killings: Talk to us

By Daphne Galvez | 6 hours ago
The Department of Justice is appealing to the families of victims of the drug war during the Duterte administration to file...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG sacks 2 personnel over Rizal boat disaster

PCG sacks 2 personnel over Rizal boat disaster

By Ghio Ong | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has removed two of its personnel in a substation that covers the area where a motorized passenger...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with