DOJ to witnesses in drug killings: Talk to us

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is appealing to the families of victims of the drug war during the Duterte administration to file complaints before the government and not with the International Criminal Court (ICC), assuring them that they would be accorded due protection.

Justice Senior Undersecretary Raul Vasquez stressed that the government, through the witness protection program, is “ready, willing and able to extend help to the victims, their families, relatives and any witnesses” in any investigation of drug-related extrajudicial killings.

He also assured them that an “accountability mechanism” is in place.

“We are ready, we are able to get information from anyone, and extend help, assistance and even protection to any of the victim’s families and relatives,” he said in an interview over One News’ “The Chiefs” on Thursday.

Vasquez maintained the government is doing its own investigation on the drug war killings and that some perpetrators are already serving time, while other cases are ongoing.

“For as long as there are leads, we pursue them. It does not matter if the case will involve any high official,” he said.

Nonetheless, the DOJ official said the government will “certainly not” stop anyone from cooperating with the ICC in its probe on the drug war killings, saying it is “perfectly within their prerogative.”

“If they believe that they have a venue or a forum before the ICC then that is their option,” Vasquez said.

The Philippine government, however, is determined not to extend any assistance to ICC investigators, in line with President Marcos’ declaration of total disengagement from the tribunal.

Vasquez said ICC investigators could face charges of usurpation of authority should they come into the country and conduct investigation “without prior consent, approval and cooperation of the government.”

“If it comes to that extent, it could be a crime for them to usurp public authority and if that’s a crime, that could be subject to criminal investigation, arrest and prosecution,” he said.

Vasquez earlier said the Philippine government has the option to either completely prevent ICC investigators from entering the Philippines or to allow them “subject to limitations.”

But it’s ultimately the President who can decide, being the country’s chief policymaker, he said.

Marcos earlier said the government is “done” with the ICC after it decided to resume its investigation on the drug war killings.

He reiterated that the government will not cooperate “in any way or form” with the ICC, citing the Philippines’ arguments that the ICC has no jurisdiction and has no right to resume its investigation.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said the government is still open to dialogue with the ICC, depending on the agenda.

With the junking of the government’s appeal against the probe on the drug war killings, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan can continue to gather evidence and request for the issuance of arrest warrants or summonses if he determines there are substantial grounds to do so.