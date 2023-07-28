^

Headlines

Safety certificate of capsized boat off Binangonan suspended

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 12:34pm
Safety certificate of capsized boat off Binangonan suspended
This photo shows a capsized wooden boat at Kalinawan Port Binangonan, Rizal province on July 27, 2023. A small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on July 27, 2023, killing 23 people on board and leaving six others missing, rescuers said.
Jam Sta Rosa / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) has suspended the safety certificate of a vessel that capsized off Binangonan, Rizal and left 26 people dead.

In a statement Friday, the regulatory body said that it decided to suspend the safety permit of MB Aya Express after the “unfortunate sea incident, which raises concerns about the integrity of the ship's hull, integral parts, and other affected machineries/appliances."

According to the Philippine Coast Guard's latest count, at least 26 individuals have died and six have gone missing from the incident, which took place less than 50 meters away from Barangay Kalinawan, Binangonan Rizal.

The capsizing happened Thursday after strong winds hit the vessel, making passengers panic and shift to one side, the PCG reported.

Marina said it will conduct a Marine Safety Investigation of the vessel and check its compliance with safety regulations after the Philippine Coast Guard wraps up its search and rescue operation.

The regulatory body has also issued a show cause order against the shipowner.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, a representative of the PCG said that it will investigate why the vessel was allowed to sail despite being overloaded. 

According to the PCG, the vessel could only carry 40 passengers but at least 66 passengers have been identified during the coast guard's search and retrieval operations. Based on its initial investigation, only 22 people were listed on the passenger manifest.

vuukle comment

MARINA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
More than 105 million Filipinos have registered their SIM cards before the July 25 deadline, according to the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Existing historical evidence from the Iranun reveals West Philippine Sea part of Philippines

Existing historical evidence from the Iranun reveals West Philippine Sea part of Philippines

1 day ago
Filipino historian Nasser Sharief revealed the existing historical evidence illustrating the Philippines' jurisdiction...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

Poe urges authorities to pursue scammers

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday urged law enforcers to pursue and file charges against mobile phone scammers after the SIM card...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams &mdash; senator

SIM cards on sale, most likely linked to scams — senator

19 hours ago
Putting registered SIM cards on sale is “most likely” linked to scams and other crimes, a senator said on Th...
Headlines
fbtw
More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline &mdash; DICT

More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline — DICT

2 days ago
More than 105 million or more than 60% of the total number of active SIMs in the country are now registered with the government,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Malaysian businessmen express interest in Maharlika&rsquo;

‘Malaysian businessmen express interest in Maharlika’

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Several Malaysian businessmen have expressed interest in the Maharlika Investment Fund , President Marcos said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos lifts state of national emergency min Mindanao

Marcos lifts state of national emergency min Mindanao

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has lifted the state of national emergency driven by lawless violence in Mindanao, citing the improved peace...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos cool to raising sea row to UN assembly

Marcos cool to raising sea row to UN assembly

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos appears not inclined to raise China’s continued aggression in the West Philippine Sea before the United...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE monitoring impact of e-vehicle shift on local employment

DOLE monitoring impact of e-vehicle shift on local employment

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is closely watching the impact on local employment because of the shift from gasoline...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with