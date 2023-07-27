Walang pasok: Class, govâ€™t work suspensions for July 27 due to â€˜Egayâ€™

Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 27 due to ‘Egay’
July 27, 2023 | 9:42am
MANILA, Philippines — Several classes and government work remain suspended on Thursday, July 27 as Typhoon Egay continues to bring occasional to monsoon rains over several parts of the country.
The following local government units have announced classes and government work suspensions amid the unfavorable weather condition:
- Angeles City, Pampanga
- Benguet (Including provincial government work)
- Baguio City (Including city government work)
- Cagayan
- Calanasan, Apayao
- Calasiao, Pangasinan
- Ilocos Sur (Including provincial government work)
- La Trinidad, Benguet (Including provincial government work)
- La Union (Including provincial government work)
- Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro
- Sta. Cruz, Occidental Mindoro
Please refresh the page for updates.
—Rosette Adel
