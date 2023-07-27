Walang pasok: Class, govâ€™t work suspensions for July 27 due to â€˜Egayâ€™

Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 27 due to ‘Egay’

Motorists and residents brave the flood brought by #EgayPH along H. Del Pilar Street in Arkong Bato, Malabon City on July 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes and government work remain suspended on Thursday, July 27 as Typhoon Egay continues to bring occasional to monsoon rains over several parts of the country.

The following local government units have announced classes and government work suspensions amid the unfavorable weather condition:

Angeles City, Pampanga

Benguet (Including provincial government work)

Baguio City (Including city government work)

Cagayan

Calanasan, Apayao

Calasiao, Pangasinan

Ilocos Sur (Including provincial government work)

La Trinidad, Benguet (Including provincial government work)

La Union (Including provincial government work)

Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

Sta. Cruz, Occidental Mindoro

Please refresh the page for updates.

—Rosette Adel