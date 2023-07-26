^

Headlines

Signal No 4 still up in parts of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte as 'Egay' moves away

Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 6:00pm
Signal No 4 still up in parts of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte as 'Egay' moves away
Residents gather stalks of destroyed corns at the height of Typhoon Doksuri at a farm in Ilagan town, Isabela province on July 26, 2023.
AFP / Stringer

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) maintained its strength as it headed toward Taiwan, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday afternoon. 

Egay was last spotted 70 kilometers west northwest of Calayan in Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph. It was moving northwest at 10 kph. 

The country’s fifth cyclone of the year continues to batter extreme northern Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain.

“Violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue over Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte in the next six hours,” PAGASA said in a bulletin issued past 5 p.m.

The weather agency hoisted tropical cyclone warning signals in the following areas:

Signal No. 4

  • northwestern portion of Cagayan (Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands
  • northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams)

Significant to severe threats to life and property are expected in these areas.

Signal No. 3

  • Batanes
  • northern and central portions of Cagayan (Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Rizal, Santo Niño, Piat, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)
  • rest of Ilocos Norte
  • Apayao
  • northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, San Juan)
  • northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait)

Moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds may be experienced within these areas.

Signal No. 2

  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Isabela
  • rest of Cagayan
  • rest of Ilocos Sur
  • rest of Abra
  • northern and central portions of La Union (Luna, Caba, Santol, Bauang, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Burgos, Naguilian, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan, Aringay)
  • northern and central portions of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, La Trinidad, Sablan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay, Bokod)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Pangasinan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Pampanga
  • Metro Manila
  • Cavite
  • Rizal
  • Laguna
  • rest of La Union
  • rest of Benguet
  • northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar, Real, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban) including Pollilo Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

At least one person from Rizal was reportedly killed and 180,000 people were affected by Egay and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Wednesday. 

The province of Ilocos Norte was placed under a state of emergency due to Egay. The declaration of a state of calamity allows the provincial government to use quick response funds and control prices of basic goods.

What to expect

PAGASA said that heavy rain from Egay will affect the following areas in Luzon until Thursday afternoon:

  • Above 200 millimeters: northwestern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte
  • 100 to 200 mm: Batanes, Ilocos Sur, rest of Cagayan, Apayao, and Abra
  • 50 to 100 mm: Zambales, and rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region 

PAGASA warned that landslides and floods are “highly likely” in areas that are very susceptible to these hazards and in areas that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

Egay will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will dampen the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days. 

The cyclone and the enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions in areas in Luzon and Visayas that are not under any wind signal. 

Weather forecasters warned that storm surges of more than three meters may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and portions of Isabela and Ilocos Sur. 

Egay is expected to weaken slowly. It will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning. 

Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change. The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of the climate crisis.

Forecast position

  • July 27, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 215 km west of Basco, Batanes
  • July 27, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 315 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • July 28, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 485 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • July 28, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 715 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Fujian, China (outside PAR)
  • July 29, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 970 km northwest of extreme northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Jiangxi, China (outside PAR)

 

vuukle comment

EGAY

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

LIVE updates: Typhoon Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Egay makes landfall in Aparri, Cagayan

Typhoon Egay makes landfall in Aparri, Cagayan

11 hours ago
Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) made its landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan before dawn on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class, gov&rsquo;t work suspensions for July 26 due to &lsquo;Egay'

Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 26 due to ‘Egay'

7 hours ago
Several local government units (LGU) announced a suspension of classes and work on Wednesday, July 26, due to the inclement...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 still up in some northern Luzon areas due to 'Egay'

Signal No. 4 still up in some northern Luzon areas due to 'Egay'

9 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 remains hoisted in several areas in northern Luzon as Typhoon Egay wobbles over the waters near...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 5 remains in part of Babuyan Islands as 'Egay' threatens northern Luzon

Signal No. 5 remains in part of Babuyan Islands as 'Egay' threatens northern Luzon

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA reported Tuesday afternoon that Super Typhoon Egay has maintained its strength while posing an...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos seeks to revitalize ties with Malaysia

Marcos seeks to revitalize ties with Malaysia

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos left for Malaysia yesterday for a three-day state visit that seeks to revitalize the Philippines’ ties...
Headlines
fbtw
Evacuations ordered ahead of super typhoon

Evacuations ordered ahead of super typhoon

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Super Typhoon Egay swept toward northern Philippines yesterday, triggering evacuation orders for coastal communities...
Headlines
fbtw
Love the Filipinas

Love the Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Special delivery from the Philippines to the world.
Headlines
fbtw
DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

DICT on target as SIM shutdown begins

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
More than 105 million Filipinos have registered their SIM cards before the July 25 deadline, according to the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with