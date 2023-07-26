^

One reported dead, over 180,000 affected due to 'Egay'

Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 1:15pm
One reported dead, over 180,000 affected due to 'Egay'
Children walk along a sea wall at Navotas in Metro Manila on July 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon have so far left one person dead and affected 180,000 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Wednesday.

NDRRMC told reporters it is still validating a reported fatality in Cardona, Rizal. Two people were also reportedly injured. 

Egay continues to batter the northern tip of Luzon with violent winds and heavy rain, triggering floods and landslides and toppling trees. 

Around 180,439 people from Ilocos region, central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, northern Mindanao and Soccsksargen have been affected by Egay and the southwest monsoon. Of those, nearly 9,000 people fled their homes.

The government has so far provided P1.45 million in assistance to affected residents.

State weather bureau PAGASA warned that “violent and life-threatening” conditions are expected to continue in Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and northern portions of Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next six hours.

The agency also warned that storm surges of more than three meters may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of northern Luzon.

Egay was hovering the coastal waters of Aparri in Cagayan after making two landfalls in the province’s lightly populated islands. It will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

EGAY

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
