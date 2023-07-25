^

Headlines

Marcos trumpets Maharlika but skips mention of gov’t’s zero surplus funds — economist

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 6:21pm
Marcos trumpets Maharlika but skips mention of govâ��tâ��s zero surplus funds â�� economist
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on July 17, 2023.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — While President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. made sure to trumpet the “strategic financing” power of the recently signed Maharlika Investment Fund Act on Monday, the government has to address whether it has any idle funds that can be channeled into the wealth fund, an economist said.

In a message to Philstar.com, Enrico Patiga Villanueva, an economics lecturer at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, said that the government essentially has no surplus funds sitting idly that can prop up Maharlika, contrary to what Marcos said in his second State of the Nation Address.

“The existence of idle funds in (Government Financial Institutions) is a myth created to justify the diversion of bank funds to (the Maharlika Investment Corporation).  If there are indeed idle surplus funds in the GFIs, then their leadership is not doing their job in maximizing use of funds,” Villanueva said. 

Similarly, Sonny Africa of IBON Foundation, an economic state think tank, pointed out that the "so-called underutilization" of funds from state-owned banks and other GFIs "was never established."  

"This is a feeble belated attempt to fend off well-founded criticism that resources are unjustifiably being diverted to the Maharlika fund," Africa said.

Marcos said on Monday that the country’s first sovereign wealth fund could be a tool to finance big-ticket infrastructure projects by tapping into the government’s underutilized funds.

Specifically, the president said: “In pooling a small fraction of the considerable but underutilized government funds, the Maharlika Fund shall be used to make high-impact and profitable investments, such as the 'Build Better More' program.”

Villanueva pointed out that the Philippines is currently in a deficit, which means that there are no surplus or underutilized funds as the government needs to borrow money or utilize other financing methods to cover the shortfall.

The country reached a budget deficit of P1.6 trillion in 2022. 

Push to increase Land Bank capital points to lack of surplus funds

Villanueva added that if there were actual idle surplus funds, the government should not have pushed for the increase in the capital of the state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) to support greater lending to agriculture and development.   

“If the national government units have actual surplus funds in the GFIs, they are not doing a good job doing the programmed spending,” the economist said.

The House of Representatives in December approved on final reading a measure that hikes the paid-up capital of the LBP by P7.5 billion and of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) by P2.5 billion.

In a June panel discussion, the economist also explained that state-owned banks cannot do away with their capital or its “underutilized funds” as diverting these could undermine their main mandate and affect their compliance with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. 

According to Republic Act 11954, the bulk of the capital of the MIF will come from state-owned banks like LBP, which already use their “surplus” funds to fulfill their mandates. 

In the case of LBP, it serves as the financing arm of the government's agrarian reform and rural development initiatives.

GFI funds not just government’s

To recall, Marcos also described the function of Maharlika in similar terms during its signing on July 18. He said then that “instincts of any financial manager is that money must work for you. It must not sit in the bank and earning…an interest rate that is almost up to the level of the cost of money and that’s why we go in and out of these accounts.”

Villanueva, however, said that not all funds in the GFIs belong to the government. “A significant portion of it belongs to government workers whose payroll are with the GFIs,” he explained.

Africa said that if the government wants to generate more funding for its projects, it should begin with increasing tax revenues, which are "the best, most stable and most reliable source of government revenue."

"If it wants to bankroll govt projects it should work harder on improving revenue generation with a more progressive tax system that makes those with the ability to pay more contribute more— meaning higher taxes on billionaire wealth, large corporations, and high-income families," he added.

Africa cited as an example the billionaire wealth tax proposal pending at the House of Representatives which is seen to give the government at least Php480 billion annually, "which is as much as the P500 billion the Maharlika fund is targeted to eventually manage."

Defenders of the MIF have touted its potential to offer the government a more substantial and diverse financial pool to draw from which can be used to fund ambitious projects, like Marcos’ infrastructure program. 

Sovereign wealth funds including the MIF are managed independently of the regular budgetary oversight and public scrutiny that traditional government expenditure faces.  

vuukle comment

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND

SONA 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Egay

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon

'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Super Typhoon Egay is packing peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. 
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up in northeastern part of Cagayan due to Super Typhoon Egay
play

Signal No. 4 up in northeastern part of Cagayan due to Super Typhoon Egay

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Significant to severe threats to life and property are expected in areas under Wind Signal No. 4.
Headlines
fbtw
Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday placed several areas in Luzon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Luzon due to 'Egay'
play

Signal No. 2 up in parts of Luzon due to 'Egay'

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday morning raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in parts of Luzon as Typhoon Egay...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: Canceled flights for July 25 due to 'Egay'

LIST: Canceled flights for July 25 due to 'Egay'

2 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of flight cancelation for Tuesday after “Egay” (International...
Headlines
fbtw
Babuyan's Camiguin Island under Signal No. 5 as 'Egay' moves closer

Babuyan's Camiguin Island under Signal No. 5 as 'Egay' moves closer

3 hours ago
Egay was moving closer to the northern tip of the Philippines, with the center of its eye last seen 230 kilometers east northeast...
Headlines
fbtw
More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline &mdash; DICT

More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline — DICT

3 hours ago
More than 105 million or more than 60% of the total number of active SIMs in the country are now registered with the government,...
Headlines
fbtw
3-day transport strike suspended due to Super Typhoon Egay

3-day transport strike suspended due to Super Typhoon Egay

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
Transport group Manibela temporarily suspends its transport strike — originally intended to run for 72 hours —...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with