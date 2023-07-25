Fact check: Marcos falsely claims 52 Philippine HEIs included in world university rankings

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his speech during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. erroneously claimed that there are 52 Philippine higher education institutions (HEIs) that made "world-class status" in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

All known world university ranking systems such as that of the Times Higher Education (THE), Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Center for World University Rankings (CWRU) only included ten, five and three universities from the country, respectively.

CLAIM: Marcos said 52 HEIs reached the World University Rankings in 2023. He claimed this is 37 HEIs more than in 2022.

RATING: This is false.

FACTS:

What Marcos said in his second SONA

The president lauded in his report on the country's education the greater number of Philippine HEIs attaining "world-class status."

Marcos claimed: "More and more of our higher education institutions (HEIs) have reached world-class status. This year, 52 Philippine HEIs have been included in the World Universities Rankings, compared to just 15 last year."

What Marcos left out

THE found ten Philippine HEIs qualified for the World University Rankings in 2023, while only three of them in 2022. This is far from 15 universities that Marcos mentioned.

Among the universities included are:

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)

University of the Philippines (UP)

De La Salle University (DLSU)

Mapúa University

Cebu Technological University

Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology

University of Santo Tomas

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines

Tarlac Agricultural University

Visayas State University

A "reporter" status was given to six of the universities included in the rankings, meaning they did not meet the eligibility criteria for THE's global table despite submitting data.

THE said this status "indicates that they are active participants in the ranking process, even though they have not been ranked this year."

Screenshot of THE World University Rankings 2023 of Philippine HEIs

Screenshot of THE World University Rankings 2022 of Philippine HEIs

The QS World University Rankings, on the other hand, only included five Philippine HEIs in its latest report, one university more than in the previous year.

The University of San Carlos, one of the five universities, did not make a spot in the rankings of THE this year but made it in the QS World University Rankings.

Screenshot of the QS World University Rankings 2024 of Philippine HEIs

Meanwhile, only three Philippine HEIs were listed by the CWUR in its 2022 to 2023 report. These are the Asian Institute of Management, the UP Manila and UP Diliman.

Screenshot of the Center for World University Rankings 2022-2023 of Philippine HEIs

Other global university rankings would be the Impact Rankings of THE. A total of 29 Philippine universities were ranked in 2023 according to the THE assessment of the HEI's fulfillment of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Fifteen universities made it in the Impact Rankings of 2022.

It is still unclear, however, as to whether Marcos was referring to the Impact Rankings of universities instead of World University Rankings.

Essential context

The THE World University Rankings base their rankings on performance indicators across the areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Establishing global rankings "have helped to define the world's shared understanding of excellence, and created rich, internationally comparable datasets," the organization said.

QS ranks universities following three metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network. Their results draw on the analysis of academic papers and expert opinions from teaching personnel worldwide.

The CWUR's methodology lies in the assessment of the academic success and professional success of a university's alumni, the number of faculty members who receive prestigious academic distinctions and number of research papers produced, published and highly-cited.

When more universities make it to the global rankings, it signifies better education in the country.

Why we fact-checked this

No clear and substantive evidence can be found pointing to the 52 HEIs that Marcos stated in his second SONA.

Two news outlets, particularly the Philippine News Agency and Daily Tribune, have already published articles reporting on this inaccurate figure. —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

Philstar.com is a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]