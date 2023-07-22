^

Headlines

Marcos finally lifts COVID-19 state of public emergency. What happens next?

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 2:20pm
Marcos finally lifts COVID-19 state of public emergency. What happens next?
Photo of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. taken last July 17, 2023
Released / Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Proclamation 29 that lifted the state of public health emergency throughout the Philippines — effectively revoking various orders, memoranda, among others, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palace released the said statement on Saturday, even if the issuance was actually signed by Marcos last Friday.

"All prior orders, memoranda, and issuances that are effective only during the State of Public Health Emergency shall be deemed withdrawn, revoked or canceled and shall no longer be in effect," said the president in his proclamation.

The Philippines has been under the said public health emergency since March 2020, just a few days before the declaration of nationwide lockdowns against the deadly virus.

This happens after the World Health Organization highlighted the decreasing COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admission amid "high levels of population immunity" against SARS-CoV2.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier concurred with the advice given by the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee, stating that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern

What this means

"All EUA (emergency use authorization) issued by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) pursuant to Executive Order (EO) No. 121 (s. 2020) shall remain valid for a period of one year from the date of lifting of the State of Public of Public Health Emergency for the sole purposes of exhausting the remaining vaccines," explained Marcos in the proclamation.

After the one year period and expiration of EUAs, COVID-19 vaccines would be needing a certificate of product registration. A CPR would give drug manufacturers the license to sell and distribute said jabs.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently given free by the government.

It could be remembered that former President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Order 121 authorized the FDA to issue EUAs for COVID-19 vaccines. These are only valid within the emergency's duration.

Proclamation 297 enjoins all agencies to ensure that policies, rules, and regulations shall take into consideration the emergency's lifting and to amend existing or promulgate new issurances as may be appropriate.

Over 4.17 million Filipinos have been infected by the disease in the last three years, with over 66,542 people unfornately dying. Around 5,278 of them to this day remain as active cases.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

EXPLAINER

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Deactivation of SIM cards starts July 26

Deactivation of SIM cards starts July 26

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
The government will start deactivating unregistered mobile numbers on July 26, insisting that it has given enough time for...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda: 60 percent of cops against 5 percent contribution to pension

Acorda: 60 percent of cops against 5 percent contribution to pension

By Emmanuel Tupas | 4 hours ago
More than half of the country’s police force have rejected the proposed five percent contribution for their pension...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

Marcos Jr.’s adviser on West Philippine Sea to address incursions, near-collisions

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
President Marcos wants more focus on handling the country’s problems with China in the West Philippine Sea, which is...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to deploy drones to secure SONA

PNP to deploy drones to secure SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The country’s police force received an added boost to its capabilities in securing President Marcos’ second State...
Headlines
fbtw
Garin, 4 others to face graft raps over Dengvaxia

Garin, 4 others to face graft raps over Dengvaxia

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
A review panel created by Ombudsman Samuel Martires has recommended the filing of graft and technical malversation charges...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagasa: Egay may develop into super typhoon

Pagasa: Egay may develop into super typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said that a low-pressure area (LPA)...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri vows to shepherd 20 priority bills

Zubiri vows to shepherd 20 priority bills

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
With Congress set to resume its second regular session on Monday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has vowed to shepherd...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: We&rsquo;re done with ICC

President Marcos: We’re done with ICC

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The International Criminal Court cannot expect the Philippine government to cooperate with its investigation into the Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Water level drops anew in Angat, 4 other dams

Water level drops anew in Angat, 4 other dams

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The water levels of Angat and four other dams started to drop again after days of improvement, according to latest monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline prices going up next week

Gasoline prices going up next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Oil companies are expected to implement another round of price hike for gasoline next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with