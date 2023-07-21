^

Headlines

Marcos to visit Malaysia day after SONA

Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 2:29pm
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos arrives during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo on May 10, 2023.
AFP / Willy Kurniawan / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is set to visit Malaysia a day after delivering his second State of the Nation Address, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

DFA Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said in a Friday briefing that Marcos and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, were invited by the King of Malaysia to visit the country from July 25 to July 27.

“The president will have an audience with the King of Malaysia and a meeting with the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to identify new areas of synergy between the two countries,” Daza said.

The president will also meet with prominent Filipino and Malaysian business leaders to enhance bilateral trade and investment and economic opportunities for Filipinos.

Daza also said it is "safe to assume" that the two leaders will discuss the recently signed Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) during the bilateral visit.

The visit comes as the Philippines and Malaysia near the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic times in 2024.  

Anwar previously warned the Philippine government about its experience with its own state fund, 1Malaysia Development Bank (1MDB), which led to a financial scandal among government leaders and private financial institutions in 2015.

In an interview on ANC in March, Anwar said the Philippines should closely study 1MDB before creating its own wealth fund. 

Marcos signed the MIF into law on Tuesday.

