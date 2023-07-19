^

LIST: MMDA releases 'alternate routes' ahead of Marcos Jr.'s 2nd SONA

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 5:31pm
LIST: MMDA releases 'alternate routes' ahead of Marcos Jr.'s 2nd SONA
A cyclist pedals past anti-riot policemen during a protest rally by progressive groups to coincide with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation address, in Quezon City, suburban Manila on July 25, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released their traffic management plan for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) — a day filled with protests coupled with a nationwide transport strike.

Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his SONA at the House of Representatives in Batasan Hills, Quezon City this coming July 24, coinciding with Manibela's three-day tigil-pasada alongside street mobilizations by progressives around the vicinity of Commonwealth Avenue, QC usually attented by thousands.

"Preparations are in full swing for us to ensure that traffic will be orderly along Commonwealth Avenue, IBP Road, and all other thoroughfares surrounding the House of Representatives," said MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes this Wednesday.

"SONA-related activities as well as transport strike will be monitored at the newly inaugurated MMDA Communications and Command Center."

Artes said that around 1,354 personnel are tasked to manage:

  • both vehicular and pedestrian traffic
  • assist in emergency response
  • conduct road and sidewalk clearing operations
  • assist in crowd control
  • traffic monitoring
  • support the operations of the Task Force SONA 2023, Philippine National Police, Quezon City Police District, Presidential Security Group, and Quezon City Government

Traffic re-routing, zipper lane

The MMDA will also implement a zipper lane or counterflow on the southbound portions of Commonwealth Ave. to give way to government officials and guests going to the complex as needed.

Motorists are also advised to take alternate routes to avoid expected heavy traffic along Commonwealth and in the Batasang Pambansa Complex:

NORTHBOUND (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview)

  • Vehicles from Elliptical Road should take North Avenue, right turn at Mindanao Avenue, then right turn to Sauyo Road or take Quirino Highway to reach the point of destination.

SOUTHBOUND (Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle)

  • Vehicles from Commonwealth Avenue should take Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway, turn left at Mindanao Avenue, then turn left at North Avenue to reach the point of destination.

FOR LIGHT VEHICLES

  • Light vehicles from C5 Road may turn left at Magiting St., turn right at Maginhawa St., turn left at Mayaman St. to Kalayaan Avenue to reach the point of destination.

FOR TRUCKS

  • All trucks coming from C-5 along Katipunan Avenue should take Luzon Flyover then turn left at Congressional Avenue to reach the point of destination.

'No day off, no absent'

A "no day off, no absent" policy will also be implemented for personnel tasked at SONA.

The following will be dispatched at designated routes and staging areas as well:

  • ambulances
  • tow trucks
  • mobile patrol units
  • motorcycle units
  • flood mitigation equipment

All types of road obstructions, including illegally parked vehicles, will be removed in intensified clearing operations to ensure that alternate routes are passable.

"Audiovisual trucks along strategic locations showing the policy programs of the MMDA and the live speech of the President will also be deployed," continued the MMDA.

"Plastic barriers and traffic cones will also be put up along zipper lanes and affected roads."

BATASANG PAMBANSA

BONGBONG MARCOS

COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

PROTESTS

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

TRAFFIC

TRANSPORT STRIKE
