'Dodong' makes landfall in Isabela, Signal No. 1 raised over parts of Luzon

This photo shows the track of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area spotted in northern Luzon is now Tropical Depression "Dodong," the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced.

According to an advisory by the state weather bureau, Dodong made landfall in Dinapique, Isabela early Friday morning, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 75 kph.

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas in Luzon, where there could also be flooding and rain-induced landslides:

Cagayan

Isabela, Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan

Northern and central portions of Aurora

Northern and eastern portions of Polillo Islands

The combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Dodong will bring “significant amounts of rain” in the next three days, PAGASA said.

It added that Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and other parts of Central Luzon will experience gusty conditions and monsoon rains.

According to the state weather bureau, Dodong may develop into a tropical storm by Saturday or Sunday as it moves out of the country’s weather monitoring area.

Dodong will also remain as a tropical depression during the remainder of its traverse of mainland Northern Luzon, PAGASA said.

Tropical depression Dodong is the first tropical cyclone for July and the fourth for 2023. — Cristina Chi