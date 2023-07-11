^

Headlines

Gov't designates as terrorists 4 Cordillera IP activists

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 12:32pm
Gov't designates as terrorists 4 Cordillera IP activists
Leaders and members of Cordillera Peoples Alliance trooped to the Supreme Court on June 19, to appeal a Court on Appeals decision overturning a petition for a Writ of Amparo from state-perpetrated attacks, including red-tagging, trumped-up charges, and abductions.
Cordillera Peoples Alliance

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated four leaders of rights group Cordillera Peoples Alliance — who have reported being on the receiving end of harassment for years and who recently had rebellion charges against them dismissed — as terrorists.

Activists and human rights defenders criticized the designation, which they said shows how the controversial anti-terrorism law is being used against government critics and to suppress dissent.

In a press statement published on Manila Times Monday, the ATC said it had approved a resolution designating Cordillera activists Sarah Alikes, Jennifer Awingan, Windel Bolinget and Stephen Tauli as terrorists. 

May Vargas-Casilao and a certain Jovencio Tangbanwan were also designated as terrorists. 

The council accused them as members of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing New People’s Army. 

“ATC Resolution No. 41 cites that based on verified and validated information, sworn statements, and other pieces of evidence gathered by Philippine law enforcement agencies, the ATC found probable cause, warranting the designation of the following persons for violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act,” it said. 

The council accused Alikes and Bolinget of violating ATA’s Section 10 (recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization) and Section 12 (providing material support to terrorist organizations). It accused Awingan and Tauli of violating the law’s Section 10. 

The ATC also alleged that Tangbawan violated ATA’s Section 4 (committing terrorism) and Section 10, and Vargas-Casilao violated Section 6 (planning, training, preparing, and facilitating the commission of terrorism) and Section 10. 

The move allows the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate and freeze the financial assets and properties of designated individuals.

‘Activists are not terrorists’ 

“We condemn in the highest terms these relentless attacks against indigenous peoples activists. Clearly, the ATA is used as an instrument to stifle dissent and target activists,” the CPA—a federation of indigenous peoples’ organizations in the Cordilleras—said in a statement.

Bolinget, who chairs the CPA, denied the accusation of the ATC. 

“I am not a terrorist. I am proud that I am an activist. Activism is not terrorism. I condemn this ATC designation that I am a terrorist. Those who persecute activists and human rights defenders are the real terrorists. Junk terror law,” he said on Facebook. 

The designation was the latest in a string of attacks the four CPA leaders have faced for years. 

Earlier this year, the four CPA leaders and three other Cordillera- and Ilocos-based activists were charged with rebellion. The case was dismissed in May.

In February 2018, Bolinget was included in a “proscription list” of more than 600 individuals who were allegedly members of the CPP-NPA. His name, as well as the names of most persons that were included in the list, was later removed. 

Then in August 2018, police filed murder charges against him and several others for the killing of Garito Tiklonay Malibato in Davao del Norte. The case was dismissed for lack of probable cause in July 2021. 

Tauli, a member of the regional council of CPA, was abducted near the CPA office on Aug. 20, 2022. According to rights group Karapatan, he was interrogated about his work and was coerced into signing a document stating his position in the CPP-NPA. He was found on the night of August 21. 

Meanwhile, Awingan was arrested on rebellion charges on January 30, and was released eight days after posting bail. 

In February 2017, Alikes was arrested on cases of arson and robbery. She was released on bail after two days in jail, and eventually the charges against her were dismissed.

“The designation list is a virtual hit-list. We condemn the ATC for unjustly, arbitrarily and maliciously designating political activists as terrorist individuals and endangering their lives, safety and security in the process,” Karapatan Secretary-General Cristina Palabay said. 

CPA has been supporting indigenous communities in Cordillera who are opposing dam projects that will disturb the region’s ecosystems and disrupt people’s livelihoods.

ANTI-TERRORISM COUNCIL

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW

CORDILLERA PEOPLES ALLIANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Frasco going on family leave

Frasco going on family leave

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Has the controversy over the discredited promotional video for the “Love the Philippines” tourism rebranding campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has filed 69 cases against persons involved in the 990-kilogram shabu haul last year.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos on nurse exodus: We&rsquo;re victims of our success

Marcos on nurse exodus: We’re victims of our success

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Philippines has become a “victim” of its own success as world leaders have asked for help to send more Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker slams irregularities on POGO hub raid

Lawmaker slams irregularities on POGO hub raid

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Two weeks after the raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub where 2,714 Filipinos and foreign workers were rescued,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Daily water service interruptions in Metro Manila areas starting July 12

LIST: Daily water service interruptions in Metro Manila areas starting July 12

1 day ago
Maynilad Water Services on Monday announced daily water supply interruption in several areas in Metro Manila starting Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Filipinos in Sudan are advised to leave that country immediately to ensure their safety as the United Nations warned that...
Headlines
fbtw
Gordon: Museum plan to remove Lapu-Lapu statue &lsquo;disturbing&rsquo;

Gordon: Museum plan to remove Lapu-Lapu statue ‘disturbing’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP)’s plan to remove the Lapu-Lapu monument in Rizal Park is “disturbing,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko urges Marcos to address water shortage in SONA

Koko urges Marcos to address water shortage in SONA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
President Marcos should prioritize long-term measures to tackle pressing issues, including a recurring water shortage and...
Headlines
fbtw
House hints at bigger DND budget amid Chinese incursions

House hints at bigger DND budget amid Chinese incursions

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Congress is keen on increasing the 2024 budget of the Department of National Defense in response to continued Chinese incursions...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline price down, diesel, kerosene up today

Gasoline price down, diesel, kerosene up today

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing a round of mixed adjustments in pump prices today, with gasoline on its second week of de...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with