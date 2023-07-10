^

Degamo slay victims assured of justice amid gunmen’s retractions

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Degamo slay victims assured of justice amid gunmenâ€™s retractions
Screen grab from CCTV footage shows men in full battle gear with long firearms opening fire at the compound of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in Barangay San Isidro in Pamplona town (March 4, 2023).
MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said justice will be served for slain former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine other victims despite the move of 10 accused gunmen in the so-called Pamplona massacre to recant their statements naming suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the mastermind of the March 4 attack.

“Many cases were also filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) and are undergoing preliminary investigation. Some of these are already pending before the regional trial courts, and we are only awaiting the decision,” Abalos assured local officials, members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other sectors during his visit to the province over the weekend.

During the preliminary investigation at the DOJ, former soldiers Winrich Isturis, Joric Labrador, Benjie Rodriguez, Eulogio and John Louie
 Gonyong affirmed their recantations through teleconference. Their action followed those of gunmen Joven Javier, Dahniel Lora, Romel Pattaguan, Jhudiel Rivero and Rogelio Antipolo Jr., who reaffirmed their affidavits of recantation before the panel of prosecutors last week.

“Don’t worry, under the procedure of these agencies of the government, the truth will come out and justice will prevail,” Abalos said.

Marvin Miranda, the alleged ringleader of the group, never cooperated with authorities.

The developments arm their legal team with enough basis to question the murder and multiple murder charges against their client, according to Teves’ lawyer Andres Manuel.

At the same time, Abalos has directed the PNP to ensure that the killings in the province will stop.

