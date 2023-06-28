^

Five Philippine universities included in QS World Rankings

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 2:44pm
MANILA, Philippines — Five universities in the Philippines were listed in a global ranking of educational institutions by the United Kingdom-based Quacquarelli Symonds. 

The University of the Philippines led the Philippine schools that entered the QS World University Rankings 2024 released on Wednesday. 

The country’s premier state university ranked 404th. It was previously 412th in the 2023 edition, which was released last year. 

It was followed by the Ateneo de Manila University at 563th—an improvement from last year’s 651-700 bracket.

De La Salle University was placed in the 681-690 bracket, and the University of Santo Tomas in the 801-850 bracket. 

The University of San Carlos in Cebu City was included in the chart for the first time and was in the 1,201-1,400 bracket. 

The latest QS World University Rankings featured 1,500 educational institutions and introduced three new indicators: commitment to sustainability, graduate employability, and international research collaboration.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States remained the top university in the world. The National University of Singapore was the only institution in Asia to sit in the top 10.

The following are the top universities in the world:

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 
  2. University of Cambridge 
  3. University of Oxford 
  4. Harvard University 
  5. Stanford University  
  6. Imperial College London 
  7. ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology 
  8. National University of Singapore (NUS) 
  9. University College London (UCL) 
  10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
