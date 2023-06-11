^

Headlines

Bato: Haphazard MUP pension reforms could cost more, weaken national security

Jonathan de Santos - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2023 | 12:43pm
Bato: Haphazard MUP pension reforms could cost more, weaken national security
In this file photo, retired military and uniformed personnel protest planned reforms to the pension for military and police retirees at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Labor Day, May 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Attempts to reform the pension system for the military and other uniformed personnel could put the government at further risk of fiscal collapse and would impact national security, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa — chair of the Senate public order committee and a police pensioner — warned Sunday.

In an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, Dela Rosa said that attempts to collect pension contributions from active duty personnel could lead to a "mass exodus" of military, law enforcement and public safety personnel that would weaken the security sector and could cost the government trillions if many opt to retire early.

"[Finance Secretary Benjamin] Diokno has been warning of a fiscal collapse, but we will be at greater risk of fiscal collapse if this happens," he said in Filipino.

He said that uniformed personnel may opt to leave the service if the proposal — now referred to a technical working group at the Senate — becomes law.  "If all of them file for retirement, the government will need to pay trillions."

RELATED: Diokno warns of fiscal collapse from uniformed personnel pensions

Diokno has said that the current pension system for uniformed personnel — with no contributions collected from personnel, and with pensions indexed to current salaries — has become untenable and needs reform.  

Dela Rosa said it would be better to just collect the proposed contributions from new entrants to the uniformed services instead of also taking money from active personnel, especially those who are already near retirement age. 

"They have already planned their lives around the current system," he said of the active personnel.

He said that this could trigger a mass exodus that will lead to a "weak national defense and weak law enforcement" when experienced and well-trained personnel are replaced by rookies.

More consultation needed with uniformed personnel

Dela Rosa said government economic managers as well as legislators working on pension reforms should hold more consultations with soldiers, police officers, jail guards, fire fighters and the members of other uniformed services before making decisions that will affect their futures.

"We have to hear from them. We have to consult with them," he said, adding that there may be chances for the government and the uniformed services to meet halfway on the proposals. He said uniformed personnel may be convinced to "sacrifice a little to avoid fiscal collapse" if the proposals as well as the impact of the pension reforms on their take-home salaries are explained more clearly.

He added that he is ready to help with legislation that will find more money for the pension funds, including by leasing out prime land owned by the military.

He added the Philippines can also consider charging the US rent for the use of military sites covered by the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, which gives American forces access to specific Armed Forces of the Philippines facilities. 

RELATED: US investment in EDCA expected to breach $100M by September

Dela Rosa, who was Philippine National Police chief during the Duterte administration, said that past administrations had been able to shoulder the costs of the pensions of troops and cops. "If these administrations were able to survive the fiscal situation, the government should find a way (to do that too now.)"

Then President Rodrigo Duterte increased the salaries of military and uniformed personnel in 2018, with entry level positions getting monthly pay of around P29,000.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

MILITARY PENSION

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Outage outrage: Enrile wants all airport execs fired

Outage outrage: Enrile wants all airport execs fired

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos should fire all airport officials following another embarrassing power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

Shorter school year sought to allow return to old school calendar

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
A teachers’ organization is asking the Department of Education to shorten the next school year to allow the return...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

Marcos Jr. promises to work for improved ties with OFW host countries

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
The government on Wednesday recognized the challenges that come with choosing to work overseas to provide for their families....
Headlines
fbtw
Juan Luna&rsquo;s long-lost masterpiece unveiled at Ayala Museum Multimedia Show

Juan Luna’s long-lost masterpiece unveiled at Ayala Museum Multimedia Show

By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 14 hours ago
In time for the 125th year of Philippine independence, Ayala Museum with the cooperation of León Gallery unveiled last...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting OFWs

By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
The Philippines will enhance ties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers, President Marcos vowed yesterday as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273093
            [Title] => Agencies prepare aid as 12,000 displaced by Mayon’s ‘intensified unrest’
            [Summary] => There are 12,804 displaced individuals or 3,538 families from the Bicol region who have found shelter in 22 government evacuation centers as of Sunday morning, according to the latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 14:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/00033hq2tv_2023-06-11_14-02-35_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273089
            [Title] => 'Chedeng' weakens, forecast to exit PAR tonight
            [Summary] => PAGASA’s 11 a.m. advisory showed Chedeng moving further away from the country – now at 1,100 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 12:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/3536641146567015531681686575978143714478638n_2023-06-11_12-23-13_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273085
            [Title] => ‘Chedeng’ enhances habagat while moving away from Philippines
            [Summary] => No tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted over any part of the country, although PAGASA said it may cause moderate to rough seas in extreme northern Luzon in the next 24 hours.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 10:06:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/3526562416565108831872358338506737468912275n_2023-06-11_10-00-59_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273028
            [Title] => Marcos asks residents to follow evacuate orders
            [Summary] => Amid mounting concerns over a potential “hazardous eruption,” President Marcos appealed to residents near Mayon Volcano in Albay yesterday to follow local orders to evacuate, as state seismologists discovered the emergence of a newly formed lava dome – a grim indicator of escalating volcanic unrest.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/2_2023-06-10_22-46-1497_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273022
            [Title] => Free train rides, new routes bared for June 12
            [Summary] => All three rail transport lines in the National Capital Region have announced free rides to commuters tomorrow in commemoration of the country’s 125th Independence Day.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/4_2023-06-10_22-33-18234_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Agencies prepare aid as 12,000 displaced by Mayon&rsquo;s &lsquo;intensified unrest&rsquo;

Agencies prepare aid as 12,000 displaced by Mayon’s ‘intensified unrest’

43 minutes ago
There are 12,804 displaced individuals or 3,538 families from the Bicol region who have found shelter in 22 government evacuation...
Headlines
fbtw
'Chedeng' weakens, forecast to exit PAR tonight

'Chedeng' weakens, forecast to exit PAR tonight

1 hour ago
PAGASA’s 11 a.m. advisory showed Chedeng moving further away from the country – now at 1,100 kilometers east northeast...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chedeng&rsquo; enhances habagat while moving away from Philippines

‘Chedeng’ enhances habagat while moving away from Philippines

4 hours ago
No tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted over any part of the country, although PAGASA said it may cause moderate...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos asks residents to follow evacuate orders

Marcos asks residents to follow evacuate orders

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Amid mounting concerns over a potential “hazardous eruption,” President Marcos appealed to residents near Mayon...
Headlines
fbtw
Free train rides, new routes bared for June 12

Free train rides, new routes bared for June 12

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
All three rail transport lines in the National Capital Region have announced free rides to commuters tomorrow in commemoration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with