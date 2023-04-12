^

Headlines

US investment in EDCA expected to breach $100M by September

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 12:17pm
US investment in EDCA expected to breach $100M by September
(L-R) Philippine National Defense Senior Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in the US-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Plenary Session on Promoting Regional Security at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2023.
AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

MANILA, Philippines — With four new sites identified under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, the United States sees its infrastructure investments in both old and new locations to total as much as $100 million by the end of the 2023 fiscal year. 

The US government’s 2023 fiscal year started last year, October 1, and it will end on September 30, 2023. Washington has so far invested over $82 million to develop projects across the existing five locations in Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Palawan, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro. 

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III expects the financing to "spur job creation and economic growth" in local communities. 

"These sites will support combined training exercises and interoperability between our forces to ensure that we’re even better prepared for future crises," Austin said in a joint press briefing early Wednesday, Manila time. 

The additional EDCA investment is also separate from the additional $100 million allocated for foreign military financing for medium lift helicopters that the US announced last year. 

Washington and Manila engaged Wednesday in their third 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, where Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr. engaged with their counterparts Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The meeting comes just as the 38th iteration of Balikatan or the simulated war games between US and Philippine military forces begins.

READ: Balikatan 2023 to test cyber security defense, hold live fire drill

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has greenlighted the designation of four additional sites, which will be located in Cagayan, Isabela, and Palawan. Manalo said "much work" is needed with the new sites, including the terms of use of the Philippine military bases. 

Some local government units and leaders — for example, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba — were previously opposed to having an EDCA site in their provinces. However, Marcos Jr. said he explained the agreement's importance and how EDCA can be good for local communities.

READ: Palace: Four new EDCA sites will be in Cagayan, Isabela, Palawan

Under the 2014 agreement, US troops will be allowed access to select Philippine military bases that they can use for joint training exercises with Filipino counterparts and to store equipment for humanitarian relief efforts.

During the ministerial dialogue, the US and the Philippines committed to combine military training and EDCA projects with activities that engage communities. Specific programs to expand a community’s access to safe water, healthcare, sustainable fishing, biodeversity conservation, among others, will be facilitated through the US Agency for International Development. 

"EDCA is a key pillar to our alliance. It provides us the opportunity to train together, to increase interoperability," Austin said. 

"It’s something that you’ve got to work on each and every day and so the addition of these EDCA sites puts us in a position to be able to not only train together but also respond to meet the needs of the Philippines in the event of a crisis like a natural disaster or a requirement to rapidly provide humanitarian assistance."

ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

PHILIPPINES

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Police general denies cover-up in shabu case

Police general denies cover-up in shabu case

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
There was no attempt to cover up the arrest of a former anti-narcotics officer from whose property 990 kilos of methamphetamine...
Headlines
fbtw
TD Amang to bring heavy rain over eastern Philippines

TD Amang to bring heavy rain over eastern Philippines

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Tropical Depression Amang, the first cyclone of the year, will bring heavy to intense rains over the eastern parts of Luzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Balikatan 2023 to test cyber security defense, hold live fire drill

Balikatan 2023 to test cyber security defense, hold live fire drill

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
Among this year’s main events is holding a cyber defense exercise, which will be held just as both the Philippines and...
Headlines
fbtw
Biggest war games to boost combat readiness

Biggest war games to boost combat readiness

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Filipino and American forces yesterday launched their largest war exercises in decades aimed at improving combat readiness...
Headlines
fbtw
More traders blame lax policy for ASF spread

More traders blame lax policy for ASF spread

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Meat Importers and Traders Association has blamed the government’s lax policy for the outbreak of African swine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US, Philippines agree to boost collab in tackling climate change, energy transition

US, Philippines agree to boost collab in tackling climate change, energy transition

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The secretaries agreed to launch the Energy Policy, a high-level platform for the Philippines and the US to develop new forms...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR report: Too few scholarships, job opportunities for Indigenous students

CHR report: Too few scholarships, job opportunities for Indigenous students

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The CHR report also highlighted how indigenous persons that complete their degree are greeted by sparse job opportunities,...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR report: Parents' inability to help children with disabilities also a barrier to learning

CHR report: Parents' inability to help children with disabilities also a barrier to learning

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
"The lack of support of some parents for their children with disabilities can be due to a lack of awareness of the kind of...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought on P6.7-B shabu haul &lsquo;cover up&rsquo;

Senate probe sought on P6.7-B shabu haul ‘cover up’

3 hours ago
The Senate must therefore step in and ensure that the trust and confidence reposed unto them is not abused,” Sen. Ramon...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 stays in 10 Luzon areas due to slow-moving Amang

Signal No. 1 stays in 10 Luzon areas due to slow-moving Amang

5 hours ago
Amang was last spotted over the coastal waters of Virac in Catanduanes, with peak winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with