PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday

Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 8:37am
PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday
Satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) on June 8, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) may intensify into a typhoon Thursday evening or Friday, but it is still unlikely to directly bring heavy rain and severe winds, according to PAGASA.

Chedeng—the country’s third cyclone of the year—remains far from the land. It was last spotted 1,090 kilometers east of Central Luzon and moving west northwest at 10 kph.

It has peak winds of 95 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph.

What to expect

Weather forecasters said that Chedeng is not expected to directly bring heavy rain in the next three to five days. It may, however, enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), which may dump monsoon rain, especially in the western portion of the country.

The hoisting of wind signals is also unlikely, but the enhanced southwest monsoon may bring gusty conditions in the following areas Friday:

  • Visayas
  • Romblon
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Northern part of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian and Cuyo Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Camiguin

By Saturday, gusty winds from the enhanced southwest monsoon will affect these areas:

  • Calabarzon
  • Mimaropa
  • Bicol region
  • Camiguin
  • Dinagat Islands

Forecast track

  • June 8, 2023 2:00 PM - 825 km northeast of Eastern Visayas
  • June 9, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,000 km east of Central Luzon
  • June 9, 2023 2:00 PM - 935 km east of Central Luzon
  • June 10, 2023 2:00 AM - 895 km east of Northern Luzon
  • June 10, 2023 2:00 PM - 940 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • June 11, 2023 2:00 AM - 955 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • June 12, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,245 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • June 13, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,930 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

 — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CHEDENGPH

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
