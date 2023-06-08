PAGASA: 'Chedeng' may become typhoon by Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) may intensify into a typhoon Thursday evening or Friday, but it is still unlikely to directly bring heavy rain and severe winds, according to PAGASA.

Chedeng—the country’s third cyclone of the year—remains far from the land. It was last spotted 1,090 kilometers east of Central Luzon and moving west northwest at 10 kph.

It has peak winds of 95 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph.

What to expect

Weather forecasters said that Chedeng is not expected to directly bring heavy rain in the next three to five days. It may, however, enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), which may dump monsoon rain, especially in the western portion of the country.

The hoisting of wind signals is also unlikely, but the enhanced southwest monsoon may bring gusty conditions in the following areas Friday:

Visayas

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Northern part of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin

By Saturday, gusty winds from the enhanced southwest monsoon will affect these areas:

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol region

Camiguin

Dinagat Islands

Forecast track

June 8, 2023 2:00 PM - 825 km northeast of Eastern Visayas

June 9, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,000 km east of Central Luzon

June 9, 2023 2:00 PM - 935 km east of Central Luzon

June 10, 2023 2:00 AM - 895 km east of Northern Luzon

June 10, 2023 2:00 PM - 940 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 11, 2023 2:00 AM - 955 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 12, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,245 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

June 13, 2023 2:00 AM - 1,930 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico