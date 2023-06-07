Former Sultan Kudarat governor is new TESDA chief

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administer the oath-taking of Suharto Mangudadatu as the Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), along with Katrina Ponce Enrile as the Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Cagayan Special Economic Zone (CEZA) and Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman as the Administrator of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB).

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. has appointed former Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu as the new director-general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Palace announced Tuesday.

Mangudadatu replaces former TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz, who Marcos appointed to the position in July 2022.

Mangudadatu served as governor of Sultan Kudarat for three terms -- from 2007 to 2016 and from 2019 to 2022. His tenure was "marked by notable achievements and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the province’s residents," a press release from the Presidential Communications Office said.

In 2020, Mangudadatu expressed his support for the Anti-Terrorism bill along with other officials of the province of Sultan Kudarat, citing the need to confront "threats posed by terrorism" and to enact legislation that will be a "potential deterrent to future terrorists."

Mangudadatu was also a member of the House of Representatives from July 2004 to June 2007, representing the lone district of Sultan Kudarat.

He started his career in politics as municipal mayor of Lutayan town in Sultan Kudarat from July 1998 to June 2004.

'Tech-voc' now also for upskilling

In recent years, more tech-voc enrollees have been signing up for TESDA programs to improve their skills and not just to boost their ability to land a job, based on TESDA data in 2020.

At least 50% of tech-voc graduates said they took up their course “for skills upgrading/enhancement,” while nearly 30% said they enrolled to improve their employment prospects, according to researchers from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

Mangudadatu’s appointment follows the announcement of Marcos’ other new Cabinet members, namely Gilberto Teodoro as defense secretary and Dr. Teodoro Herbosa as secretary of the Department of Health.