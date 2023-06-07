^

Headlines

Former Sultan Kudarat governor is new TESDA chief

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 10:33am
Former Sultan Kudarat governor is new TESDA chief
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administer the oath-taking of Suharto Mangudadatu as the Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), along with Katrina Ponce Enrile as the Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Cagayan Special Economic Zone (CEZA) and Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman as the Administrator of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB).
Facebook / Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. has appointed former Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu as the new director-general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Palace announced Tuesday.

Mangudadatu replaces former TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz, who Marcos appointed to the position in July 2022.

Mangudadatu served as governor of Sultan Kudarat for three terms -- from 2007 to 2016 and from 2019 to 2022. His tenure was "marked by notable achievements and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the province’s residents," a press release from the Presidential Communications Office said.

In 2020, Mangudadatu expressed his support for the Anti-Terrorism bill along with other officials of the province of Sultan Kudarat, citing the need to confront "threats posed by terrorism" and to enact legislation that will be a "potential deterrent to future terrorists."

Mangudadatu was also a member of the House of Representatives from July 2004 to June 2007, representing the lone district of Sultan Kudarat.

He started his career in politics as municipal mayor of Lutayan town in Sultan Kudarat from July 1998 to June 2004.

'Tech-voc' now also for upskilling

In recent years, more tech-voc enrollees have been signing up for TESDA programs to improve their skills and not just to boost their ability to land a job, based on TESDA data in 2020.

At least 50% of tech-voc graduates said they took up their course “for skills upgrading/enhancement,” while nearly 30% said they enrolled to improve their employment prospects, according to researchers from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

RELATED: Desire for new skills drives Filipinos to enroll in TESDA courses

Mangudadatu’s appointment follows the announcement of Marcos’ other new Cabinet members, namely Gilberto Teodoro as defense secretary and Dr. Teodoro Herbosa as secretary of the Department of Health.

MARCOS CABINET

SULTAN KUDARAT

TESDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Korean&rsquo;s killers at Camp Crame convicted; &lsquo;brains&rsquo; cleared

Korean’s killers at Camp Crame convicted; ‘brains’ cleared

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A Pampanga court has sentenced a police officer and a former aide at the National Bureau of Investigation to life in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA becomes storm Chedeng

LPA becomes storm Chedeng

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Chedeng could intensify into a storm over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and may continue to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

Scared for your US visa application? Here are tips from the embassy

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Applicants should just focus on telling consular officers the truth, avoiding so-called agencies to help with their applications,...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

News from home: Saudi hiring 1M OFWs, Maharlika updates, goodbye 'Eat...Bulaga!'?

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

BFP: Car battery explosion caused Post Office fire

1 day ago
A car battery stored along with office supplies, thinners, paints and cans in the basement of the Manila Central Post Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272116
            [Title] => Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?
            [Summary] => For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or currently hold a valid US non-immigrant visa.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 09:21:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/05/25/gen1-canadian-philippine-flag_2019-05-25_22-46-38347_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272111
            [Title] => 'Chedeng' intensifies further, may enhance 'habagat'
            [Summary] => State weather forecasters said that Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rain in the next three to five days because of the cycloneâ€™s distance from the land. PAGASA may not also raise wind signals.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 08:42:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/07/chedeng-wednesday_2023-06-07_08-36-1597_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272060
            [Title] => No Chinese vessels seen at joint Coast Guard drills
            [Summary] => No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard yesterday here, the PCG said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => headlines/2023/06/07/2272060/no-chinese-vesselsseen-joint-coast-guard-drills
            [AuthorID] => 1807689
            [AuthorName] => Mark Ernest Villeza
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/1_2023-06-06_23-19-54169_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272054
            [Title] => DepEd eyeing school break â€˜learning campâ€™
            [Summary] => A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the additional work will deprive teachers of time to rest.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804764
            [AuthorName] => Janvic Mateo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/2_2023-06-06_23-07-34325_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272040
            [Title] => DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support
            [Summary] => Messages of support greeted President Marcosâ€™ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa as health chief, as they took their oath of office at MalacaÃ±ang yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804761
            [AuthorName] => Helen Flores
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/4-1_2023-06-06_22-51-52772_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

Visa-free entry to Canada for some Filipinos: Who are eligible?

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
For Philippine citizens to be eligible for visa-free entry, they must have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years...
Headlines
fbtw
'Chedeng' intensifies further, may enhance 'habagat'

'Chedeng' intensifies further, may enhance 'habagat'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
State weather forecasters said that Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rain in the next three to five days because...
Headlines
fbtw
No Chinese vessels seen at joint Coast Guard drills

No Chinese vessels seen at joint Coast Guard drills

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
No Chinese vessels were spotted during the Kaagapay maritime exercises of the Philippine Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard and...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyeing school break &lsquo;learning camp&rsquo;

DepEd eyeing school break ‘learning camp’

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
A national learning camp is being planned to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but groups warn the...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Messages of support greeted President Marcos’ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with