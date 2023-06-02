^

Marcos Jr. launches mobile 'super app' for government transactions

June 2, 2023 | 5:19pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines launched Friday a mobile application that is meant to be a one-stop shop for various transactions with the national government and with local government units. 

The “eGov Super App” aims to streamline government processes and transactions, and provide ease of doing business to the public. 

Through the mobile application, Filipinos will be able to request clearances and certifications from their local governments, and transact with 26 national government agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Government Service Insurance System, and Social Security System. 

Other services include valid personal identification in digital format, e-tourism and e-travel services, e-payments and banking services.

The public can also register their SIM card through the “eGov Super App.”

“The call of the day is that we will have to adopt all of these technologies to be able to compete properly on the global stage,” President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said during the launch of the mobile application.

Marcos added the “eGov Super App” will minimize corruption and get rid of fixers. 

“We owe that to the people… We should not allow them to continue to suffer from this antiquated, corrupt, and inefficient system,” he said. 

The application can be downloaded by the public on Google Play and the Apple App Store, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said. 

Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

