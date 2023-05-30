Korean fugitive who escaped Immigration facility re-arrested

This undated file photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said authorities re-arrested last Monday the Korean national fugitive who escaped their detention facility.

In a statement Tuesday, the bureau said elements of their Intelligence Division and Fugitive Search Unit arrested Kang Juchun in a condominium unit in San Juan City.

The arrest was made following a mission order issued by Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The immigration bureau last week said Kang scaled the 20-foot fence with barbed wires of its detention facility in Taguig in the wee hours of the morning on May 21. The Korean fugitive, who was transferred to the detention facility for deportation, used a blind spot in the facility’s CCTV where he climbed the fence and fell on cemented road.

Kang was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on February 10 upon his arrival from Bangkok. He is subject to an Interpol red notice for charges of murder and abandonment of a dead body.

Tansingco said Kang was limping when he was arrested. “We suspected that he could have been injured as it was a massive fall on a cemented road,” he added.

Authorities have also arrested two other Korean nationals—identified as Lim Kyung Sup and Kim Mi Kyung—who were harboring Kang.

“Verification with Korean authorities revealed that Kim also faces a case in Korea,” the bureau said although it did not disclose what is the pending charge. The two Koreans were also found to be overstaying in the country.

It added that the three will also face additional cases as the police also recovered around one kilo of methamphetamine or shabu, with an estimated value of P10.2 million, in their possession.

“The trio [face] charges in local courts for the illegal substances, as well as deportation charges from BI,” it added. — Kristine Joy Patag