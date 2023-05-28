Filipino cyclists hurt in hit-and-run incident in Kuwait

FILE PHOTO: Cyclists and electric scooter riders use the protected bike lanes on EDSA from White Plains Avenue to Bonny Serrano Avenue as a dry-run activity for the World Bicycle Day as taken in this photo on May 24, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — In Kuwait, Filipino cyclists became some of the victims of a hit-and-run incident that left several injured, two in critical condition, and another in a coma after a car hit their group in the early hours of Friday.

While the perpetrator has already surrendered to the police, the Department of Foreign Affairs said “it may be premature to conclude that the perpetrator was targeting a specific group of nationals.”

Bike Group Kuwait, which is a group of around 60 cyclists and most of whom are Filipino, went biking on Friday when the incident with “kids [who] were driving recklessly” happened. Kuwaiti Times reported that 15 people were hurt, but nine out of the 11 cyclists who were brought to hospitals have since been discharged.

Some of those injured were Indian cyclists, Khaleej Times said in a separate report.

The DFA said an investigation on the incident is already underway. The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has been in contact and checked on the injured Filipinos for assistance.

“Post has also contacted the families and friends of some of the injured. The services of a legal retainer has also been secure,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza told reporters on Saturday evening.

The incident sparked calls to fast-track the creation of bike lanes in Kuwait.