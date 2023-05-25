^

Headlines

Makabayan: 'Red flag' provisions back in Senate bill on Maharlika Investment Fund

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 4:04pm
marcos
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (R) congratulate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) after he delivered his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, July 25, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa, pool

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc at the House are again sounding the alarm on the bill for the Maharlika Investment fund, which the president has certified as urgent, saying provisions that put pension funds at risk are back.

In a statement, the three-member Makabayan bloc said that Senate Bill 2020 brought back the use of pension funds from the Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System as seed funding for the national investment fund that have been removed from the version passed by the House.

“Months after widespread public outcry forced proponents in the House to exclude funds of the GSIS, SSS, and Pag-IBIG as sources of funding for the MIF, the Senate is set to approve its own version that lets them back in,” the lawmakers said.

“'Under no circumstances shall [the state-run pension funds] be requested or required to contribute' is the deceptive wording in the Senate bill that actually allows these pension funds to invest in the MIF — provided their governing bodies (who are all appointed by the President) voluntarily decide to do so,” they added.

In a press conference on Thursday, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) also hit the provisions in the Senate MIF bill allowing foreigners to sit on the board of Maharlika Investment Corp., which will have control over the controversial investment fund.

“As if pushing for Charter Change to allow 100% foreign ownership is not enough, this administration now wants foreign businessmen to have control over our taxes, even the hard-earned pension of the Filipino people,” Brosas said.

In his letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos cited the need for a wealth fund to help the country combat inflation, fluctuating oil prices, the effecst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and interest rate hikes.

Normally, bills must be read and deliberated on on three separate days. Those that are certified urgent can bypass this requirement, which would allow for speedier passage but could also mean that lawmakers will not have time to read and study proposed measures. 

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) also expressed concern over a provision allowing the government to have access to at least P125 billion worth of preferred shares.

Castro said this could be prone to “money laundering” due to the discretionary powers given to the Board of Directors.

“This opens the wealth fund to corruption, money laundering and ill-gotten wealth,” Castro said in Filipino.

Marcos earlier certified as urgent the House bill that seeks to create the Maharlika fund, which allowed the lower chamber to pass it in just 17 days from its filing. — With reports by Xave Gregorio

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; reintensifies into super typhoon, may bring heavy rains beginning Saturday

‘Mawar’ reintensifies into super typhoon, may bring heavy rains beginning Saturday

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
State weather service PAGASA said Thursday that “Mawar,” the tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine area of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Azurin not yet off the hook on P6.7 billion shabu&rsquo;

‘Azurin not yet off the hook on P6.7 billion shabu’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin is not yet off the hook on possible liability in the lapses involving...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA downgrades &lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; into typhoon category
play

PAGASA downgrades ‘Mawar’ into typhoon category

1 day ago
PAGASA weather specialist Analiza Clauren-Jorda however said they are not ruling out the possibility that it may intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN&rsquo;s TeleRadyo set to go silent

Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo set to go silent

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Insiders told Philstar.com that workers who will be retrenched are mostly TeleRadyo producers whose employment with ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbtw
Enrile&rsquo;s daughter gets top CEZA post

Enrile’s daughter gets top CEZA post

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed businesswoman Katrina Ponce Enrile, daughter of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Armies of Philippines, Australia discuss further cooperation

Armies of Philippines, Australia discuss further cooperation

48 minutes ago
Deputy Chief of the Australia Army Maj. Gen. Natasha Fox is now in the country and paid a courtesy call on Lt. Gen. Romeo...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate on track to approve Maharlika fund next week

Senate on track to approve Maharlika fund next week

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the upper chamber is set to approve the controversial proposal to create the Maharlika...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor reopens Bilibid, Correctional Institute for Women to visitors

BuCor reopens Bilibid, Correctional Institute for Women to visitors

5 hours ago
The schedule for visits is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesdays to Sundays.
Headlines
fbtw
UNICEF: Filipino children among most at risk from 'overlapping' climate hazards

UNICEF: Filipino children among most at risk from 'overlapping' climate hazards

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
At least 96% of children in the Philippines face more than three different types of “overlapping” climate-related...
Headlines
fbtw
A quick look at retrenchment, redundancy and the rights of laid-off workers

A quick look at retrenchment, redundancy and the rights of laid-off workers

15 hours ago
What are retrenchment and redundancy, and what are workers who lose their jobs because of them entitled to?
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with